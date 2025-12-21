8 Cracker Barrel Hacks To Know Before Your Next Visit

When you're looking for some country cooking (or just looking for a place to grab a meal when you're on a road trip in the Southeast), Cracker Barrel may be your chain restaurant go-to. From country-fried steak to all of your breakfast favorites, the food at Cracker Barrel evokes a sense of nostalgia you won't find at every chain restaurant. But even if you're a big Cracker Barrel fan, there's a good chance that you don't know about all the hacks that can save you money and get you more delicious meals at the chain.

We've compiled this list of some of the all-time best Cracker Barrel hacks, so you can ensure that you're getting the most bang for your buck (and eating the best that the chain has to offer). Employ some of these hacks the next time you visit, and you might just discover one more thing to love about Cracker Barrel. And if you can't make it to a Cracker Barrel, check out these recipes for some of our favorite Southern side dishes to try in the meantime.