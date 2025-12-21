8 Cracker Barrel Hacks To Know Before Your Next Visit
When you're looking for some country cooking (or just looking for a place to grab a meal when you're on a road trip in the Southeast), Cracker Barrel may be your chain restaurant go-to. From country-fried steak to all of your breakfast favorites, the food at Cracker Barrel evokes a sense of nostalgia you won't find at every chain restaurant. But even if you're a big Cracker Barrel fan, there's a good chance that you don't know about all the hacks that can save you money and get you more delicious meals at the chain.
We've compiled this list of some of the all-time best Cracker Barrel hacks, so you can ensure that you're getting the most bang for your buck (and eating the best that the chain has to offer). Employ some of these hacks the next time you visit, and you might just discover one more thing to love about Cracker Barrel. And if you can't make it to a Cracker Barrel, check out these recipes for some of our favorite Southern side dishes to try in the meantime.
Take advantage of early dinner deals
Don't like to eat too late at night? If you're the kind of person who tends to eat their dinner earlier in the evening, you're in luck. Cracker Barrel offers an early dinner deal promotion that allows you to choose from a selection of the chain's most beloved menu items at a lower price point than you would find them on the standard menu. The portion sizes are smaller, but they're still hearty enough to leave you feeling satisfied after your meal.
Just be aware that this promotion comes with some restrictions. You can only snag an early dinner deal on weekdays between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. If you tend to enjoy eating your dinner later, this may not be the best option for you. Additionally, the deal is only available for dine-in meals, so you can't grab your dinner early and enjoy it at home later in the evening. Still, though, we think that this is a deal worth taking advantage of if you tend to eat relatively early anyway.
Try ordering an off-menu milkshake
Take a look at the dessert portion of Cracker Barrel's menu, and you won't find any milkshakes listed there (although you will find various pies, cakes, and even beignets). But if you're looking for something sweet, milky, and frothy, you might just be in luck. Word has it that there's a secret, off-menu milkshake that you can usually get if you just ask your server.
This milkshake isn't anything groundbreaking, but Cracker Barrel is known for executing classic dishes, after all. It's made with vanilla ice cream for a sweet but subtle base that will appeal to basically all ice cream lovers. What really makes the milkshake shine, though, is the addition of grated chocolate on top. It adds just the right amount of richness and complexity to an otherwise simple dessert.
Just be aware that since it's not technically on the menu, the staff may or may not want to make it for you. Asking politely is your best bet. If you can't manage to get a milkshake at Cracker Barrel, you can always try this recipe for a classic vanilla milkshake at home.
Order Cracker Barrel catering for cheaper at-home meals
If you're trying to get your hands on several meals from this popular chain restaurant at once, then you may want to check out Cracker Barrel catering. It's a great way to snag the Cracker Barrel meals you love for less, all while being able to enjoy them in the comfort of your own home. To get the best deal, though, you're going to want to order at least eight meals at a time. This makes the catering option cheaper than takeout, often saving you around 20% on your meals.
Cracker Barrel catering is a great option in a few different situations. First of all, if you have a big family, this can make ordering takeout a lot more affordable. Additionally, it's an easy way to feed guests when you just don't have the time or energy to cook a meal from scratch. Or, if you have a particularly busy week coming up, it's a super-efficient and affordable way to meal prep without worrying about ordering takeout every night of the week.
Take home extra biscuits if you're taking food to go
It's no surprise that Cracker Barrel boasts some solid biscuits. What else would you expect from a Southern restaurant, anyway? So it's always a thrill when your server sets a basket of them down at your table. If you're like us, you take a biscuit right away, spreading it generously with butter before enjoying it before your entree comes out.
But even if you deplete the biscuit basket, you can always ask for more from your server. In most cases, they'll happily oblige. And if you just happen to do that right before you ask for a to-go box, you can take those biscuits home and enjoy them later, either with your leftovers or as part of a different meal entirely. Either way, taking advantage of this hack means that you get to enjoy one of Cracker Barrel's standout menu items even more.
Ask for pancake butter for bread and biscuits for a more spreadable topping
You already know that we're big fans of Cracker Barrel's biscuits, but what is a biscuit without butter? Just a dry lump of dense bread. But if you just use the standard butter that the chain provides for its biscuits, then you may notice that it's quite hard and difficult to spread. That means you have to spread the butter onto the biscuit, close the biscuit back up, and allow it to melt before you can spread it properly.
If you're looking for a more spreadable (and ultimately more delicious) topping for your Cracker Barrel biscuits, ask for the pancake butter instead. Although it only comes standard with the pancakes, a server will generally be happy to bring you some. This light, fluffy butter spreads easily, and it has a slight sweetness to it that makes it even more appetizing. Give it a try the next time you're there to take your biscuits to a whole new level.
Snag a kid's menu item for a better deal
At most chain restaurants, you'll notice that there's a separate kids' menu with smaller portion sizes and often a totally different selection than the restaurant offers on its main menu. These dishes are typically a more affordable price than standard entrees, largely because they tend to be smaller and simpler. But generally, there's an age limit on the kids' menu — you have to be under a certain age, usually 10 or 12, to take advantage of those deals.
Cracker Barrel is unique in that it actually doesn't have an age limit on its kids' menu, though. Therefore, even adults can order off the kids' section and get a better deal. And honestly, the portion sizes are still pretty reasonable if you're not expecting leftovers.
Grab mini chocolate or confetti pancakes for a sweet way to start the day, or opt for Lil' Barrel cheeseburgers when you want a portion-controlled lunch. Don't forget the biscuit breakfast sandwich, crispy tender dippers, or grilled cheese sandwich, either — they're all excellent deals. Cracker Barrel arguably has one of the best chain restaurant kids' menus around.
Get a free dessert on your birthday
Some people get bummed when their birthday rolls around because it means that they're another year older. But in reality, you should celebrate. Not only have you been given the privilege of living another year, but you also get to take advantage of various birthday rewards at all of your favorite spots. Admittedly, you might have plans that are more exciting than going to Cracker Barrel on your birthday, but if you want to indulge in your favorite Cracker Barrel menu item, your birthday is a good time to go.
Why? Because you get a free dessert on your birthday at the chain. The servers who work there might even come over to your table to sing to you (although you can ask them not to if that's not your thing). It may not be the most extravagant gift you've ever received, but it's a nice, simple way of celebrating your special day with something sweet. Then, head to Jersey Mike's to take advantage of another birthday freebie and really make a day of it.
Grab a complimentary coffee by ordering an entree, dessert, or drink
Who doesn't love a free drink, even if it's something as simple as a warm coffee with your breakfast? That's just what you'll get when you order an entree, dessert, or even another drink at your local Cracker Barrel. This is perfect when you're ordering breakfast, of course, when a lot of people will order coffee anyway. But consider asking for a complimentary coffee even when you're at Cracker Barrel for lunch or dinner — it can be a nice way to end your meal and combat that post-lunch slump.
Of course, you'll have to ask your server for that complimentary coffee, since they won't always offer it if you don't actively request it. Sure, it may not be the most exciting freebie you've ever received, but a free cup of coffee is a free cup of coffee, and it's a hack we'll definitely take advantage of when we need an after-meal pick-me-up.