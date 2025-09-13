The Freebie You Can Get From Jersey Mike's On Your Birthday
We don't know about you, but around here, when it's time for a birthday, we're racking up all the freebies we can get. Free donuts? Free coffees? Free appetizers? Check, check, and check. Why not celebrate the best day of the year with all of the complimentary things you can receive simply by signing up for email lists and memberships?
Speaking of, big-time sandwich maker Jersey Mike's wants to celebrate your birthday by giving you a free sub, and not just the one-bite mini size. On your birthday, you can have access to a complimentary regular-sized sub, which means you can choose from the chicken salad sub, the super sub, the BLT, or any of these other 15 popular Jersey Mike's subs in their full, regular-sized glory. Your free sub comes in the form of Shore Points, which are added to your MyMike's account on the day of your birthday and are tradable for any Jersey Mike's sub. The best part about this freebie is that Shore Points never expire, so while having a free sub on your birthday sounds great, you can keep the party going all weekend long by redeeming that freebie even days later.
Breaking down the Jersey Mike's free birthday sub
Getting that birthday freebie requires a little bit of work and preparation, so it's not quite as easy as walking in and wearing that sparkly birthday crown (like these 30 chain restaurants that offer birthday rewards). To officially qualify for the freebie, you must: Be a MyMike's member, opt in for emails, add your birthday, and have made at least one regular or giant sub purchase within the last year. The first step is to head to the website and sign up for a MyMike's account, which is free. In your profile, make sure that you add your birth date, so the Jersey Mike's team knows when to send those Shore Points. Then, toggle into the "settings" tab and make sure that you opt in for the email program, because without opting in, you won't qualify for the free birthday sub.
You can technically earn Shore Points all year long by ordering food and drinks, as different purchases earn varying levels of points. Once you've accumulated enough Shore Points, you can redeem them for various menu items such as free mini, regular, or giant-sized subs. On your birthday, Jersey Mike's will send you an email and push notification to let you know that 72 shiny Shore Points have been added to your MyMike's account– aka enough to ask for a free regular-sized sub Mike's Way, which means loaded with all the good stuff (in case you want to know exactly what "Mike's Way" means).