The Freebie You Can Get From Jersey Mike's On Your Birthday

We don't know about you, but around here, when it's time for a birthday, we're racking up all the freebies we can get. Free donuts? Free coffees? Free appetizers? Check, check, and check. Why not celebrate the best day of the year with all of the complimentary things you can receive simply by signing up for email lists and memberships?

Speaking of, big-time sandwich maker Jersey Mike's wants to celebrate your birthday by giving you a free sub, and not just the one-bite mini size. On your birthday, you can have access to a complimentary regular-sized sub, which means you can choose from the chicken salad sub, the super sub, the BLT, or any of these other 15 popular Jersey Mike's subs in their full, regular-sized glory. Your free sub comes in the form of Shore Points, which are added to your MyMike's account on the day of your birthday and are tradable for any Jersey Mike's sub. The best part about this freebie is that Shore Points never expire, so while having a free sub on your birthday sounds great, you can keep the party going all weekend long by redeeming that freebie even days later.