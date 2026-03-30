9 Restaurant Chains With 24-Hour Locations
If you're a night owl, you've likely noticed the dwindling number of restaurant chains still open 24 hours these days. While it may be your nightmare, it's definitely not imagined — so whether you need groceries, a pharmacy, or some late-night grub, there are far fewer options in the dead of night than there used to be.
The reasons fewer restaurant chains are open 24 hours are vast and varied. The COVID-19 pandemic led to waning demand, as people stopped going out altogether, and have yet to return to their late-night habits from before 2020. In addition, food inflation and rising operating costs, including labor, rent, and utilities, have all led to restaurants shortening their hours. Dunkin' is a prime example. The coffee chain once boasted 24-hour or late-night schedules, but now hours vary widely across stores, with some closing as early as 2 p.m., while others still offer 24-hour days once a week.
Every state still has an absolute best 24-hour restaurant, but the heyday of 24-hour chains is likely over. Even so, many chains continue to stay open past midnight, including Wendy's, In-and-Out, and Taco Bell. Among these and other chains, you'll find a few outlier locations here and there that are open 24-hours, but by and large, these are the remaining chains that are still open 24/7 across locations:
Waffle House
Even in a post-pandemic world, the Waffle House 24-hour challenge endures. The iconic diner has been open 24-hours since its inception back in 1955. In fact, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has been known to informally gauge the severity of natural disasters using a "Waffle House Index" — if Waffle House actually closes, FEMA knows the damage must be significant. Barring extenuating circumstances, you can always count on Waffle House to be open.
Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box has been a 24-hour fast food chain for more than 70 years. "The burger brand known for tacos" serves all five of its menu types — breakfast, lunch, dinner, late night, and snacks — all day long. From tacos to breakfast to burgers and wraps, Jack in the Box wants to be your go-to, whatever your cravings, and whenever they strike.
Whataburger
Whataburger is one of the oldest fast food chains in the country, having opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi, Texas, 75 years ago. Its locations are also open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and Whataburger offers its breakfast menu overnight from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. every day. If you don't have the 24-hour burger joint near you, you may soon, as Whataburgers are popping up in more and more places.
White Castle
As the sun sets and gives way to the night sky, White Castle becomes "Night Castle" — a late-night staple fans rely on to satiate their midnight slider cravings. Considered America's first fast food burger chain, White Castle has offered 24-hour service for over a century and served its 30 billionth slider last year. Today, about 70% of locations are open 24/7, and more than 90% are open until 1 a.m. or later.
Denny's
Like Waffle House, Denny's once prided itself in being a 24-hour diner, serving breakfast day and night. But while its CEO, Kelli Valade, reportedly said back in 2022 that it remains a 24-hour brand, only about half of its locations still operate at all hours. Denny's executives see value in returning more restaurants to its 24-hour model, reporting that those that do outperform those with limited hours, and have experimented with incentivizing locations to go back to never closing since the pandemic.
McDonald's
Many, but not all, McDonald's locations are open 24-hours. Considering the fast food chain has eateries just about everywhere, it makes sense that it just doesn't add up to never close for some. Last year, the chain made a push to expand operation hours across the U.S., encouraging more locations to stay open until midnight or later. Mickey D's has always been a go-to for cheap late-night grub, and McDonald's is about to roll out new budget-friendly deals to keep it that way.
IHOP
While IHOP still advertises "Pancakes 24/7" throughout its branding, you can't assume every location is always open. Almost every IHOP restaurant is an independent franchise, so each location sets its own hours. Many continue to uphold the 24/7 schedule, while others abide by the chain's minimum hours of 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and 7 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
Burger King
At Burger King, some locations have remained 24-hour operations over the years, some offer around-the-clock service at the drive-thru only, while others have maintained daily closing times. After franchise bankruptcies led to dozens of store closures in recent years, Burger King is returning to its late-night hours and other initiatives as part of its "Reclaim the Flame" project. Last year, more than 1,000 locations extended their hours, with more expected to follow.
Huddle House
Huddle House's motto is "any meal, any time," but that doesn't translate to 24-hour service across its 275 locations. The old-school breakfast chain is perpetually compared to Waffle House, as both diners got their start in Georgia and serve similar menus. At Huddle House, hours vary by location, with some offering 24-hour days only on weekends, while others never close. Most stay open until at least 10 p.m.