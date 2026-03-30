9 Restaurant Chains With 24-Hour Locations

If you're a night owl, you've likely noticed the dwindling number of restaurant chains still open 24 hours these days. While it may be your nightmare, it's definitely not imagined — so whether you need groceries, a pharmacy, or some late-night grub, there are far fewer options in the dead of night than there used to be.

The reasons fewer restaurant chains are open 24 hours are vast and varied. The COVID-19 pandemic led to waning demand, as people stopped going out altogether, and have yet to return to their late-night habits from before 2020. In addition, food inflation and rising operating costs, including labor, rent, and utilities, have all led to restaurants shortening their hours. Dunkin' is a prime example. The coffee chain once boasted 24-hour or late-night schedules, but now hours vary widely across stores, with some closing as early as 2 p.m., while others still offer 24-hour days once a week.

Every state still has an absolute best 24-hour restaurant, but the heyday of 24-hour chains is likely over. Even so, many chains continue to stay open past midnight, including Wendy's, In-and-Out, and Taco Bell. Among these and other chains, you'll find a few outlier locations here and there that are open 24-hours, but by and large, these are the remaining chains that are still open 24/7 across locations: