The Old-School Breakfast Chain That's 'No Waffle House'

In addition to the availability of Huddle House locations, other customers have compared pricing between the menus offered at Huddle House and Waffle House. "I literally can go to Waffle House and get the same breakfast I do at Huddle House and literally pay half for it at Waffle House," wrote a reviewer on Facebook.

Some reviewers have noted dry biscuits served at Huddle House, but others have raved about the French fries and cheeseburgers served up at the establishment. While some restaurant goers love the chain and boast that Huddle House can't be beat, others are adamant that Waffle House is the clear winner in any comparative competition. "Huddle House is gonna be a no for me dawg. It was one and done for me," wrote one customer on YouTube.

Though admittedly, one's preference may depend on a range of factors, visiting in person is the true gauge. In the meantime, if you don't have a Huddle House near you, you can whip up a stack of perfected pancakes and plates of crispy oven-baked bacon to gobble up in the comfort of your own home.