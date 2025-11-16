The Old-School Breakfast Chain That's 'No Waffle House'
Certain restaurants can bring out some pretty divisive comments online, and when it comes to platters of favorite breakfast foods piled high, netizens have strong opinions. In 1964, when Huddle House opened in Georgia, the chain advertised itself as the neighborhood diner. With a generous selection of limited-time specials, value combo deals, breakfast platters, omelets, sweet cakes, smashed burgers, and homestyle dinners, this is the kind of establishment that serves up options that can appease every appetite.
The atmosphere and menu options found at Huddle House have drawn comparisons to Waffle House. "It's fine but no Waffle House," quipped one Redditor. "Waffle House is 10× better. It's okay if it's a late night after you've been drinking," added another. Though Huddle House can be found in 20 states, the lack of locations has been pointed out to be a barrier for some customers. "I think the batter is sweeter than Waffle House's which I liked, but since the nearest one is like 50 miles away, I don't think about HH often," admitted one Redditor. Yet one Facebook user raved, "Don't sleep on Huddle House!!!!"
Ranking reliable comfort food
In addition to the availability of Huddle House locations, other customers have compared pricing between the menus offered at Huddle House and Waffle House. "I literally can go to Waffle House and get the same breakfast I do at Huddle House and literally pay half for it at Waffle House," wrote a reviewer on Facebook.
Some reviewers have noted dry biscuits served at Huddle House, but others have raved about the French fries and cheeseburgers served up at the establishment. While some restaurant goers love the chain and boast that Huddle House can't be beat, others are adamant that Waffle House is the clear winner in any comparative competition. "Huddle House is gonna be a no for me dawg. It was one and done for me," wrote one customer on YouTube.
Though admittedly, one's preference may depend on a range of factors, visiting in person is the true gauge. In the meantime, if you don't have a Huddle House near you, you can whip up a stack of perfected pancakes and plates of crispy oven-baked bacon to gobble up in the comfort of your own home.