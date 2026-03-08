The 24-Hour Waffle House Challenge, Explained

Call it ambition, call it hubris, call it masochism, or call it a war of attrition — whatever you call it, it's the 24-hour Waffle House Challenge, and everybody's doing it. Well, not everyone... mostly people who have lost bets, or simply possess a penchant for epicurean self-flagellation. Per the rules for eating at Waffle House and of the challenge, the challenger has to stay in a Waffle House restaurant for a full 24 hours, but every waffle they eat shaves one hour off of their time. In other words, if (by some Herculean stretch) you could manage to put away 12 waffles per hour, you would only have to stay in the restaurant for two hours. Alternatively, if you can only eat eight waffles, then you're sitting in a Waffle House for 16 hours.

The horrifying power of the human will is driven by motivations that sometimes transcend explanation or understanding. But, at its core, the challenge is a diehard celebration of Waffle House in all its welcoming, accepting, comforting splendor. If you see a Waffle House, it's open. The joint is famous for never closing, one of the last remaining stalwarts of the 24-hour diner, which makes the challenge possible in the first place. By our count, the best time to visit Waffle House for a taste of the true, primo dining experience is between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. — and, if you embark on the challenge, chances are you'll catch this window.