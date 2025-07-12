15 Best 24-Hour Diners In The US
There's something special about a really, really good diner. Some foods just taste better when you're ordering from a diner — we're looking at you, meatloaf — and that might have something to do with the fact that the coffee's always fresh and hot, and there's always pie. Diners are one of the cornerstones of everyday American life, whether that means stopping at one before you head out on a weekend camping strip, or after you've spent the night barhopping with friends. At one time, 24-hour diners were the norm, and they were a shining beacon offering hope and hash browns to weary travelers, late-night workers, and college students pulling an all-nighter.
Many of those have disappeared, though, and there's a few reasons for the decline in these iconic, all-night eateries. The COVID-19 pandemic hurt many, which have changed hours or closed, never to return. Even Las Vegas' iconic Peppermill only turns into a 24-hour spot from Thursday through Sunday. But it hasn't quite been the end of an era — there are still places where those flashing neon signs flicker and wave to the tired masses desperate for a late-night coffee and pancakes.
We put together a list of some of the best diners in the U.S. that are still open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and we based our picks on customer reviews, recommendations, and a little bit of personal experience. Let's help keep them open, all right?
Clinton Station Diner (Clinton, New Jersey)
Clinton Station Diner lives up to its name in a few ways: Not only do customers laud this 24/7 New Jersey landmark as having an outstanding breakfast and burgers that are next level, but there's also the very neat option of being seated in the diner's real-deal Blue Comet Train car, which dates back to 1927. It's no wonder that reviewers say this is like stepping back in a time capsule in the best possible way.
We all know that a truly good 24/7 diner is best when you're there with friends, and Clinton Station Diner stands out here, too. Go with a few friends and take on one of the food challenges, with the largest pitting 10 people against a 105-pound burger. Finish it in an hour for a cash prize. But be sure to save room for the cheesecake — customers say it's outstanding.
(908) 713-0012
2 Bank St, Clinton, NJ 08809
Burger Boy and Burger Girl Diners (Louisville, Kentucky)
The Burger Boy and Burger Girl Diners are sibling locations in Louisville, Kentucky: The menus are identical, both restaurants are open 24/7, and both advertise the best burgers and breakfasts in the city. Do these twin locations deliver?
According to many customers, it's legit — and not only for the burgers. The fries are the kind of side that could make an entire meal, and patrons also love the fact that there are vegetarian options (including a Beyond Burger, raisin bread French toast, and veggie-filled omelets) that are above and beyond what you might expect from most diners. Other breakfast items get just as much attention from reviewers, and the pancakes are reportedly the kind of thing that will change how you feel about pancakes in the best way. It kind of says it all that this place is popular enough to support two 24-hour locations in the same city, and it's precisely the sort of thing we'd like to see happening everywhere.
burgerboydiner.com & burgergirldiner.com
Multiple locations
White Palace Grill (Chicago, Illinois)
The restaurant business is notoriously difficult, and those that are around for decades stay around for good reason. Chicago's White Palace Grill opened its doors in 1939, and for some context, that's the same time that Europe was gearing up for World War II, Marvel Comics was founded, and Superman made his comic strip debut. The White Palace Grill built a customer base on serving hearty, filling, and familiar dishes all hours of the day, and it's a mission statement it still stands by.
While it might still be an oasis for travelers, locals say that this is the kind of place that's a home away from home while serving up some amazing comfort food. Bacon always tastes better at a diner than it does at home, and this place is no exception. The burgers get a lot of mentions in reviews, waffles are always on special, and speaking of old-school classics, liver and onions are still on the menu, too. Customers say you should definitely get the soup of the day, and anything with gravy will not disappoint.
(312) 939-7167
1159 S Canal St, Chicago, IL 60607
Blueberry Hill (Las Vegas, Nevada)
Blueberry Hill has a few locations across Las Vegas, but there are only two that are open 24/7: For those, you'll have to go to the one at 1280 South Decatur Boulevard, or the location at 1505 East Flamingo Road. Advertising only the best beef, coffee, eggs, and orange juice, along with fresh fruit compote that varies based on the season, this diner is also serving up some breakfast selections that sound like they would fit right in alongside some of Sin City's most decadent desserts.
Folks might have trouble deciding between the honey coconut chicken waffles, the chocolate Oreo pancakes, and the strawberry banana French toast, so it's a good thing that you can stop by for several meals to try everything that's recommended. That honey-and-coconut combination gets a shout-out in a number of reviews, and so does the French toast. Vegas might seem like a place where you can spend a lot of cash really quickly, but this diner gets high praise for offering huge portions of delicious food at an affordable price.
Multiple locations
Blue Colony Diner (Newtown, Connecticut)
There are plenty of restaurants that focus on a relative handful of dishes, that proclaim to have a specialty or two, and that do those dishes really well. The Blue Colony Diner isn't like that at all, as it has a menu that's so long, it'll take you half an hour to read through it, much less decide. All the diner staples are there, from hot open sandwiches to steaks, seafood, fried chicken, burgers, salads, sandwiches, and of course, all the breakfast items you can imagine. Add in the fact that it's a convenient stone's throw away from Interstate 84, and it's no wonder this is a massive favorite with locals and travelers alike.
Since it might seem hard to decide, what do satisfied customers suggest getting? The challah bread French toast is a favorite, the leg of lamb gets some mentions, and the baked goods are stellar. That makes sense, as this place is still doing all the baking in-house.
(203) 426-0745
66 Church Hill Rd, Newtown, CT 06470
Lester's Diner (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)
Anyone who has ever driven across Florida knows that it takes approximately 967 hours to get from the Georgia border to Miami ... or at least, that's what it feels like. 24-hour diners are exactly what you need to get you through, and although Lester's has several locations, it's only the Fort Lauderdale one that's open 24/7. Whether you're passing through or looking for a quick meal after spending a late night on the beach, those in the know say that this is your place.
The menu is huge, with all kinds of breakfast options, skillets, sandwiches ... think of a diner staple, and it's here. You know how waffles always taste better at a diner than homemade ones, right? Lester's is capitalizing on that, with not only waffles, but waffle sandwiches, too. It's no wonder some reviewers say it's so good that they've stopped there twice in the same day, while other reviews from groups simply say that whatever you order, it's going to be good.
(954) 525-5641
250 W State Rd 84, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
Diner 24 (New York, New York)
You might think of an all-day, all-night breakfast when you think of 24-hour diners, or a pretty standard sort of burger with lettuce and tomato. But just look at that photo! Yes, that's a burger piled high with mac and cheese and caramelized onions, and it's just one item off the menu at this NYC restaurant that was established with the goal of reminding people just how important diners are to America's foodie culture.
Diner 24 has gotten a ton of rave reviews from customers, who almost invariably praise this place for milkshakes and desserts. Others wish they could give it 10 stars instead of five, love the retro vibe with modern dishes, and some even say that it doesn't matter what the other choice is, they'd take this food all day, every day. (Pro tip: Save room for the New York-style peanut butter cheesecake.)
(646) 852-6921
283 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10010
Marietta Diner (Atlanta, Georgia)
When Guy Fieri stopped at the Marietta Diner for an episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives," he got a behind-the-scenes look at how chefs were whipping up this spot's beef stroganoff. That's just a very small part of the menu, and according to the more than 20,000 reviews on Google, this diner is doing it all really well.
Marietta Diner opened in 1995, and the distinctive, retro-feeling building is impossible to miss. Feeling like baked lasagna while others in your party argue between catfish and shrimp, fried chicken, and a breakfast platter with waffles? Everyone will find what they want on the menu. Customers describe this place not as a diner, but as an experience, with large portions of delicious food making it worth planning a trip just to stop here. The staff, too, gets a lot of recognition for turning this into an authentic, old-school experience brimming with Southern hospitality, which is just what a 24-hour diner should be.
(770) 423-9390
306 Cobb Pkwy S, Marietta, GA 30060
South Street Diner (Boston, Massachusetts)
There are a lot of Boston restaurants with almost impossible-to-get reservations, but if you're looking for something with a more laid-back vibe and no worries about setting aside a designated time slot for a meal, look no further than the South Street Diner. The 1940s-era diner has become a part of Boston's cultural landscape, it's won scores of awards and recognition, and perhaps one of the best and most telling reviews comes from someone vacationing in Boston.
"On holidays from Ireland [and] had to have a breakfast in an authentic American diner," wrote one user on Tripadvisor. "We hit the jackpot here, big portions, great service, and plenty of it. ... Great value, great food, and as a tourist you feel you're in a movie." Those big portions get mentioned a lot in other reviews, and the pancakes do, too. Whether you're the type to opt for fruit or the type to go for the chicken fingers with your pancakes, you're not going to be disappointed.
(617) 350-0028
178 Kneeland St, Boston, MA 02111
Astro Family Restaurant (Los Angeles, California)
Whether you're planning a trip there or living locally, you've probably discovered that Los Angeles has a ton of great restaurants. There are plenty of people who say that one that shouldn't be overlooked is the Astro Family Restaurant, which operates with a mission statement of serving up a variety of comfort food favorites that would make any mother proud, and every customer feel like a member of the family.
Reviews suggest that's exactly what's going on here, with a ton of happy customers reporting that not only are they thrilled with the giant portions and affordable pricing, but even if they order through a delivery service, what's delivered is always fresh, piping hot, and consistently delicious. The diner is such a part of the area's history that, in 2024, it made its way onto the city's list of Historic-Cultural Monuments — and recognition doesn't get much higher than that.
(323) 663-9241
2300 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Clover Grill (New Orleans, Louisiana)
The Big Easy has a ton of great bars with a vibe that doesn't quit, and it's easy to spend the afternoon, evening, and early morning soaking up all that the city has to offer. If you find yourself out and about and craving something filling at a strange hour of the day, there's a 24-hour diner right on Bourbon Street that's been catering to the city's needs since 1939.
The menu here is small, as far as diner menus go, but the breakfasts, burgers, and sandwiches on offer are exactly what hits the spot after a few hours of exploring the New Orleans nightlife. Visitors say there's something undeniably comfortable and nostalgic about this place, the breakfast sandwiches and breakfast burgers are perfection on a plate, and the staff gets some serious praise for being able to share some local history about the surrounding areas as well as the diner itself.
(504) 598-1010
900 Bourbon St, New Orleans, LA 70116
Shellie's Country Cafe (Helena, Montana)
Shellie's Country Cafe advertises itself as the "Home of the Holy Cow!" — which might seem a bit confusing if you just take a glance at the logo. It's pretty brilliant, though, and it's a reference to the fact that you can opt to double the size of a number of dishes for an added $5.50. That includes menu items like the country fried steak, the omelets, the burgers (particularly the bison burgers), and the biscuits and gravy. The only thing better than biscuits and gravy is a double helping of biscuits and gravy, and that's one of the dishes that gets rave reviews from a number of customers.
The diner's variety of homemade cream pies and fruit pies also come highly recommended, with patrons suggesting that you definitely pick up a few to-go following your meal — and delicious desserts are the hallmark of a great diner. Also getting some attention? Another staple of a truly good diner: great coffee.
(406) 442-0033
1803 Cedar St, Helena, MT 59601
Court Square Diner (Long Island City, New York)
Court Square Diner is another wonderfully old-school, 24/7 diner that's been around since the 1940s. This spot attributes its longevity to a history of serving on-site baked goods, a menu that includes ever-changing specials, and a dedication to community service. Given that there have been generations of dedicated fans, it's safe to say that it's the real deal.
Customers agree. Some reviews from international vacationers note how they were grateful that this place gave them an authentic, American diner experience. And if you judge diners by the quality of the milkshakes, plenty of customers say that Court Street doesn't disappoint here, either. If you're looking for the kind of place that you can go for a great meal while feeling like you're sitting in a retro diner lifted right from the silver screen, this spot checks all the boxes.
(718) 392-1222
45-30 23rd St, Long Island City, NY 11101
Mickey's Diner By Willy (St. Paul, Minnesota)
Fans of "The Mighty Ducks" might think that St. Paul's Mickey's Diner by Willy looks a little familiar, and it should — it was used as one of the locations in the film. Mickey's is also something of an abnormality: After closing for four years during the early days of the pandemic, the diner reopened in 2024 and has since returned to being open 24/7/365.
There's something reassuring about having a diner nearby that's open every hour of every day of the year. You never know when you're going to want a quick meal, and the idea that there's always someone serving up all-day breakfasts, bowls of chili, and sweet desserts is a comforting thought. Customers, meanwhile, are clearly grateful to have this mainstay back, with many taking to Google to praise the hash browns and the pancakes, in particular. Don't forget a shake, and definitely don't forget to try the baklava, either.
(651) 698-8387
1950 7th St W, St. Paul, MN 55116
Midnight Diner (Charlotte, North Carolina)
Shrimp and grits is a dish that's a Southern classic, and North Carolina's Midnight Diner counts it as a specialty. That's in addition to the fried chicken, and this spot prides itself on being the kind of place that people just want to go and hang out at — no matter what the hour. Customer reviews overwhelmingly agree, with many saying that even though everything on the menu is good, the shrimp and grits are so good that they're worth a road trip to Charlotte. The chicken and waffles get a lot of love, too, with some customers saying that their only regret is not being able to order and try everything.
The staff also gets widely commended for being welcoming and knowledgeable, with one reviewer even stressing that one of the people in their party was feeling under the weather, and they lauded the staff for going above and beyond to get food out quickly. And when you're not feeling well? That's exactly when comfort food hits the spot.
(980) 207-3641
420 E Trade St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Methodology
To earn a spot on our list of best 24-hour diners, these restaurants needed to meet certain criteria. That started with the fact that they needed to be open 24/7. While that excluded a lot of stellar restaurants that might be 24-hour diners on the weekends, it's not only on the weekends that we've been hit by a late-night craving for a milkshake and some waffles.
From there, we selected restaurants that were highly rated on travel sites and on Google. We also looked for specific things, including customer reviews that counted these diners as worth stopping at on road trips and vacations, plus reviews from devout local followings. Diners with reviews that called out a friendly, welcoming staff were also preferred. And finally, we also looked at menus: A truly stellar, 24-hour diner had to have staple diner foods, like all-day breakfast, delicious burgers, and some serious desserts.