15 Best 24-Hour Diners In The US

There's something special about a really, really good diner. Some foods just taste better when you're ordering from a diner — we're looking at you, meatloaf — and that might have something to do with the fact that the coffee's always fresh and hot, and there's always pie. Diners are one of the cornerstones of everyday American life, whether that means stopping at one before you head out on a weekend camping strip, or after you've spent the night barhopping with friends. At one time, 24-hour diners were the norm, and they were a shining beacon offering hope and hash browns to weary travelers, late-night workers, and college students pulling an all-nighter.

Many of those have disappeared, though, and there's a few reasons for the decline in these iconic, all-night eateries. The COVID-19 pandemic hurt many, which have changed hours or closed, never to return. Even Las Vegas' iconic Peppermill only turns into a 24-hour spot from Thursday through Sunday. But it hasn't quite been the end of an era — there are still places where those flashing neon signs flicker and wave to the tired masses desperate for a late-night coffee and pancakes.

We put together a list of some of the best diners in the U.S. that are still open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and we based our picks on customer reviews, recommendations, and a little bit of personal experience. Let's help keep them open, all right?