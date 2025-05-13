10 Of The Hardest Restaurant Reservations To Get In Boston

Mariel is an elegant Cuban restaurant, cocktail bar, and lounge established in 2019 on Post Office Square. It aims to honor the diverse heritage of Cuba by "incorporating commonly used ingredients like the sour orange and lulo fruits, white sweet potatoes and black-eyed peas, bijol spices, and fufu dough." Its six menus – lunch, dinner, dessert, brunch, wine, and cocktails — offer many irresistible items, from mini lobster tacos to pork empanadas, grilled chicken adobo with plantain arepas, coconut flan, and a chocolate cake roll with peanut butter mousse and tonka bean ice cream.

It's no wonder, then, that Mariel can get packed even on a regular Tuesday. On the weekend, you might land a seat in the bar area, but a restaurant table is a little more difficult to secure. Even customers who have managed to reserve a table have had to wait 20 minutes to be seated.

Because of the high demand, group reservations are restricted to 12 guests, and time constraints are as follows: 1 hour 30 minutes for a party of two, and two hours for three or more people. Once you pick an empty slot, you'll have to specify whether you have any dietary restrictions or will be celebrating a special occasion. Note that late cancelations or no-shows have consequences, and $25 per person will be deducted from the credit card. There is, however, a radical approach for those who can afford a private group dining experience: You can do full buyout for up to 260 guests either at Mariel or Underground, the sister venue beneath it.

marielofficial.com

(617) 333-8776

10 Post Office Sq, Boston, MA 02109