10 Of The Hardest Restaurant Reservations To Get In Boston
Boston attracts millions of domestic and international visitors per year, who flock to admire its seamless mix of old and modern architecture, enjoy its numerous parks and athletic fields, and explore its eclectic food scene. Indeed, the capital of Massachusetts conjures up tempting images of decadent cream pies, seafood dishes like Boston clam chowder, and trendy wine-focused establishments. As one of the most diverse culinary destinations in the United States, this historic city boasts over 4000 restaurants, some of which are rather hard to get into — especially for dinner on the weekend.
Behold some of the most in-demand restaurants in Boston, spanning various cuisines, concepts, and atmospheres, where getting reservations is a struggle — unless, of course, you're a celebrity or a jet-setter. We've included some helpful tips on how to secure a seat (or possibly bypass the process altogether) based on various online reviews. If you're able to snag any of these elusive bookings, consider yourself lucky and let us know — did the dining experience meet your expectations enough to be worth the wait and effort?
Krasi
Nestled in the heart of Boston's Back Bay, Krasi – meaning "wine" in Greek – is, you guessed it, a modern chic Greek wine bar. A visit to its website will greet you with a tantalizing proclamation: "Krasi is love. Krasi is life." Intrigued? Your curiosity would be easy to satisfy if a standard table wasn't so difficult to snag, as the place sometimes books out three months in advance. Wednesday reservations may be particularly hard to get, as Krasi offers wine tasting with meze pairing from 5 to 9:30 p.m. during what it calls Symposium Wednesday. It might be easier for walk-ins to get a table on another weekday, or you could simply choose to order takeout.
Krasi has three menus to choose from: weekend brunch, dinner, and wine. Some highlights include the house's take on lalagites (fried pancakes with thyme honey and kalathaki cheese), gyro Benedict, and rizogalo (coconut milk rice pudding with cinnamon and cardamom). The list of spirits to pair them with is quite extensive and covers many regions, such as mastiha liqueur from Chios, dessert wines from Cyprus and Santorini, and beer from Paros.
(617) 536-0230
48 Gloucester St, Boston, MA 02115
Mariel
Mariel is an elegant Cuban restaurant, cocktail bar, and lounge established in 2019 on Post Office Square. It aims to honor the diverse heritage of Cuba by "incorporating commonly used ingredients like the sour orange and lulo fruits, white sweet potatoes and black-eyed peas, bijol spices, and fufu dough." Its six menus – lunch, dinner, dessert, brunch, wine, and cocktails — offer many irresistible items, from mini lobster tacos to pork empanadas, grilled chicken adobo with plantain arepas, coconut flan, and a chocolate cake roll with peanut butter mousse and tonka bean ice cream.
It's no wonder, then, that Mariel can get packed even on a regular Tuesday. On the weekend, you might land a seat in the bar area, but a restaurant table is a little more difficult to secure. Even customers who have managed to reserve a table have had to wait 20 minutes to be seated.
Because of the high demand, group reservations are restricted to 12 guests, and time constraints are as follows: 1 hour 30 minutes for a party of two, and two hours for three or more people. Once you pick an empty slot, you'll have to specify whether you have any dietary restrictions or will be celebrating a special occasion. Note that late cancelations or no-shows have consequences, and $25 per person will be deducted from the credit card. There is, however, a radical approach for those who can afford a private group dining experience: You can do full buyout for up to 260 guests either at Mariel or Underground, the sister venue beneath it.
(617) 333-8776
10 Post Office Sq, Boston, MA 02109
Mamma Maria
Located on North Square and boasting incomparable skyline views of the downtown area, Mamma Maria is considered one of the most coveted upscale restaurants in Boston. This multi-level venue only opens for dinner, starting at 4:30 or 5 p.m. depending on the day. Even on weekdays, you might only be able to secure indoor seats, as window and outdoor seating is much more in-demand.
Booking well in advance is therefore highly encouraged, but even if you're successful in nailing an early slot, your table may not be ready on time. To book for a party of five or more, a credit card will be held on file, and $10 per person will be deducted in case of a cancellation within 48 hours. Fortunately, solo customers or parties of two might manage to grab seats at the bar if they arrive early.
Don't expect the same dishes and experience on every visit, though. Other than an extensive wine selection, the menu offers specialties from various Italian regions using ingredients grown in New England, and it's modified daily. Think wild boar with truffle gnocchi; breaded veal with farm egg, arugula, and black truffle; and slow-roasted duck leg with dried cranberries and Sicilian black rice pilaf.
(617) 523-0077
3 North Sq, Boston, MA 02113
Three 1 One
Omakase is a particular way of dining offered at certain types of Japanese restaurants that aims for an intimate, personalized, and upscale experience. It's basically an elegant, small venue that offers a multi-course meal prepared in front of you from scratch by a professional sushi chef.
Located in the South End neighborhood, the elusive Three 1 One is named as such because it's supposed to encompass "the trinity" of an experienced chef, high-end ingredients, and (hopefully) satisfied customers. Securing a seat, however, is another story, as the spot can only accommodate up to 10 guests at a time, twice per evening. Reservations open at 12:00 p.m. on the 15th of each month and are booked 45 days in advance. Plus, if your specific dietary needs and allergy restrictions can't be met, your booking may very well be declined.
Is the rather pricey experience worth your while? Some customers have reported that the elegant presentation of the dishes far exceeded their flavor, while others have gushed about the creative appetizers and excellent sake pairings.
(781) 831-0311
605 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02118
O Ya
Set in a historic building that once housed a fire station, O Ya offers a contemporary omakase dinner experience every day except Sunday and Monday. The (rather pricey) 20-course menu, which includes premium nigiri, sashimi, A5 wagyu beef, and foie gras, is prepaid — and excludes tax and beverage pairings.
This high-end Japanese venue will only take reservations for up to six guests at a time, and parties of five or six patrons can only book the 5:30 p.m. slot. Reservations are released on Tock 30 days ahead of time at 12 p.m. In case of unforeseen circumstances, your reservation can't be canceled, postponed, or refunded, but it can be transferred to other guests. Booking as soon as the slots are released is your best bet to get in. The creative, meticulously crafted dishes, attentive service, and extensive sake, wine, and beer list might make the wait time and splurge worth your while, though some customers have complained about the hefty prices and tiny portions.
(617) 654-9900
9 East St, Boston, MA 02111
Prima
Nestled in the historic Charlestown neighborhood, near TD Garden, Prima is a renowned urban chic steakhouse. It offers classic Italian fare with a twist, including handmade pasta and al forno (oven-baked) parmesan, as well as special house cocktails, fire-grilled steaks and chops, and a generously purveyed wine list by the bottle or the glass. Other than brunch, midday, dinner, and dessert menus, you'll find special lunch options on Friday and gluten-free dishes on Monday. Suffice it to say, then, that Prima caters to various tastes and is very much in-demand. Though walk-ins are welcome, tables fill up pronto; advance reservations can't be recommended enough.
For instance, a customer reported that it took them several emails and phone calls to finally grab an early lunch table on a weekday. Others complained that they had managed to snag a reservation a month in advance only to be later dismissed in favor of a bigger party. Basically, without a booking, you might very well have to wait more than two hours at the bar before being shown to a table — and even that isn't guaranteed.
(617) 804-7400
10 City Sq, Boston, MA 02129
Carmelina's
Carmelina's is a tiny place on Hanover Street, in the North End — Boston's Little Italy — with an open-air section in summer. It promotes traditional Sicilian fare, imaginative Mediterranean dishes, and fresh pasta and seafood. However, perhaps due to limited seating and strict booking rules, it doesn't offer any coffee or dessert.
Your reservation allows for 90 minutes at a table, and this includes allocating enough time for the staff to clear and reset it for the next party. The maximum seating is six guests, and you can't reserve over the phone. No wonder Carmelina's books up months in advance! Should you be running late, keep in mind that the grace period is only 10 minutes. Still, some eager customers don't mind trying their luck right before opening time, but there will likely be a line and full seats in no time, even for a weekday lunch.
(617) 742-0020
307 Hanover St, Boston, MA, 02113
Yvonne's
Yvonne's is a modern version of a retro supper club. Exuding a vibrant atmosphere, it only opens for supper, serving shareable American, Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, and Asian dishes and drinks. Fun fact: This refined, dimly lit restaurant is in the location of the old Locke-Ober Café, a renowned upscale venue that operated between 1875 and 2012.
You'll find three types of menus at Yvonne's: supper, drinks, and a wine list. Dishes span stone-fired pitas, such as Tunisian chicken, spiced beef sausage, and garlic shrimp; feasts for two that include crispy tuna fregola and pork short rib with kimchi fried rice; and treats like cinnamon babka bites. Boasting so many temptations, Yvonne's is considered one of Boston's trendiest spots, filling up quickly and witnessing long lines. As such, securing a table may prove a tad difficult. And if, by some miracle, you manage to get a reservation far in advance, you may have to wait 30 minutes to an hour to be seated. It's not surprising, then, that no-shows or late cancellations for parties of four and more will incur a fee of $25 per person. Don't take your seat for granted.
(617) 267-0047
2 Winter Pl, Boston, MA 02108
Amar
The Raffles Boston is a luxury hotel in the Back Bay neighborhood. On its 17th floor lies Amar, a little gem that's (according to online reviews) apparently challenging to secure a table reservation at. This has come as a surprise to some patrons, who have reported a lot of empty tables for the duration of their meal. Moreover, even when armed with a reservation, customers have reported needing to sit for 50 minutes at the nearby Long Bar and Terrace. We can't say that's too terrible, as the latter offers magnificent skyline views (especially at sunset) and tasty cocktails.
For its part, Amar is a contemporary Portuguese restaurant with many New England specialties, as per its five menus: dinner, dessert, cocktails, wine, and chef's table. Standout items include bolinhos de bacalhau (creamy salt cod croquettes), 48-hour braised beef short rib with celery root puree, and pao de lo (egg yolk sponge cake with sheep's milk yogurt sorbet). There is also a five-course seasonal tasting menu, which unfortunately cannot be customized to accommodate your taste or dietary needs.
(617) 351-8888
40 Trinity Pl, Boston, MA 02116
Contessa Ristorante
There's no shortage of Italian joints in Boston, but Contessa, established in 2021, certainly stands out. Perched atop the Newbury Hotel, this coveted venue offers North Italian fare in a sophisticated setting with stunning views of Back Bay and the Public Garden. Without a doubt, it's one of the most difficult prime-time tables to score in Boston. Even weeknights can be very busy. If, by some miracle, you manage to secure a reservation a month in advance, it will likely be a very early or a very late slot.
Once there, you'll be presented with seven enticing menus: breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert, brunch, cocktails, and over 6,000 bottles (yes, really) of Italian and French wine. You may also be tempted by the squash carpaccio salad, spring pea ravioli, spicy lobster capellini, toasted meringue with lemon caramel, or hand-spun pistachio gelato.
(617) 741-3404
Rooftop, 3 Newbury St, Boston, MA 02116