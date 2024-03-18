14 Best Spots To Drink Wine In Boston

Boston may be known for having some of the best breweries in the U.S., but beer isn't the only thing you can sip on in this city — it also boasts some incredible wine bars and many restaurants with impressive wine lists. Whether you're ready to drop cash on some classic expressions of Burgundy or champagne or you tend towards the funky and experimental, there are plenty of places around the city where you can sip on a glass (or a bottle) while enjoying everything from light bites to a complete meal.

Although you can snag a glass of red at a lot of places around town, we've compiled a list of some of our all-time favorite spots to sip wine in Boston. We've chosen these spots through personal experience after multiple trips to each establishment (and to other wine-focused spots around the city). Check the end of this article for more info on our methodology. Head to these bars and restaurants with friends to share a bottle or two, or head out by yourself to explore the by-the-glass options. Whatever places you decide to visit, you're guaranteed to have a good time.