14 Best Spots To Drink Wine In Boston
Boston may be known for having some of the best breweries in the U.S., but beer isn't the only thing you can sip on in this city — it also boasts some incredible wine bars and many restaurants with impressive wine lists. Whether you're ready to drop cash on some classic expressions of Burgundy or champagne or you tend towards the funky and experimental, there are plenty of places around the city where you can sip on a glass (or a bottle) while enjoying everything from light bites to a complete meal.
Although you can snag a glass of red at a lot of places around town, we've compiled a list of some of our all-time favorite spots to sip wine in Boston. We've chosen these spots through personal experience after multiple trips to each establishment (and to other wine-focused spots around the city). Check the end of this article for more info on our methodology. Head to these bars and restaurants with friends to share a bottle or two, or head out by yourself to explore the by-the-glass options. Whatever places you decide to visit, you're guaranteed to have a good time.
Taberna de Haro
It's easy to find French, Spanish, and American wines at plenty of spots around Boston, but it seems like Spanish wine doesn't get nearly as much love — unless you visit Taberna de Haro, of course. This Spanish restaurant, located in quaint, quiet Brookline, boasts the second largest all-Spanish wine list in the country. You'll find everything from light, refreshing whites that are perfect for sipping on the restaurant's large patio during the summer to bold, tannic reds that pair well with the more red meat-forward items on the extensive tapas menu. And if you're a fan of fortified wines, you're in luck — Taberna offers an incredible selection of sherries (which is the perfect way to start the evening off, if you ask us).
A few wines are offered on the food menu, but make sure to ask for the complete wine list if you want to see everything you can select by the bottle. Staff members are educated about the wine selection, so feel free to ask questions if you're looking for some guidance on what to order.
(617) 277-8272
999 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02446
Troquet on South
If you're looking for more of a French-focused wine list, you may want to head to Troquet on South. This white tablecloth establishment definitely feels upscale enough to celebrate a milestone event, but it's also laid-back — you won't feel uncomfortable asking questions about the 45-page wine list, which boasts an impressive selection of French reds. Check out the by-the-glass list, ask for help selecting a bottle, or opt for a wine flight to check out a wider variety of options on the menu. And don't forget to pick something out from the champagne cart, which comes around to your table to top off one of any number of types of sparkling wine. This restaurant has won multiple awards for its wine selection, so you know you're in the right place for some serious sipping.
The wine selection here is worth checking out all on its own, but the food — also French-focused — certainly isn't to be missed either.
(617) 695-9463
107 South St, Boston, MA 02111
Pammy's
This Italian-inspired New American restaurant gets a lot of buzz for its food, which includes plates on plates of cleverly concocted pasta dishes that might give dyed-in-the-wool Italian food traditionalists a heart attack (and we mean that in the best way possible). But the wine list at Pammy's is definitely worth checking out as well. The list skews heavily Italian, with a focus on small-production artisanal winemakers and bottles you won't find on just any wine list around the city. Clean, conventional wines share the same real estate as more experimental pours, so there's something for everyone there.
Even though you're there for the wine, don't sleep on the cocktails, either — there are always creative options on the menu to choose from. Opt for something fun and easy to sip on while you take a closer look at the wine list and decide what you're going to drink with your meal.
(617) 945-1761
928 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02139
Super Bien
Super Bien, which dubs itself a "grocery bar" is a spot where you can sit down for a snack and a sip and leave with frozen empanadas to enjoy in the comfort of your own home. Don't expect the basics here; you'll find creative empanada concoctions featuring unexpected ingredients and hot dogs with a slew of interesting toppings.
After popping in for a snack, you might be looking for something to wash it down with. When it comes to the wine, you can peruse a selection from South American producers, with a focus on natural wines. This relaxed and unpretentious spot is a space where you can feel comfortable asking about the wine if you're interested in learning more about what you're sipping on. And if you're really committed to a night of wine education, check out Super Bien's classes, which usually have a fun spin. (Ever wanted to learn how to pair wine and glizzies? They've got you covered.)
525 Western Ave, Brighton, MA 02135
Nathálie
Head over to Fenway's Nathálie if you want to check out an exciting and ever-changing natural wine list along with a creative food menu that never, ever disappoints. Owner Haley Fortier was named one of Food & Wine's sommeliers of the year in 2019, and once you step foot inside, you'll understand why. It's a space that feels both trendy and warm, classy but comforting. The wine list is organized in a way that's easy to understand, even for people who don't drink wine on the regular. And because you can order half bottles, you'll have an easy time trying a wider variety of wines than you'd probably be able to enjoy at most restaurants around town.
Make sure you grab something to nosh on while you sip. You can keep it simple with an excellently-built charcuterie board featuring artisanal cheeses and cured meats, or check out the often veggie-forward main dishes if you're feeling particularly hungry. If you know what's good for you, you won't skip dessert, either.
(857) 317-3884
186 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215
Grill 23
If you're looking for a classic and extravagant steakhouse experience in Boston, you can't go wrong with a trip to Grill 23. Walk into the vast dining room, get seated at your table, and figure out what you want to eat. Whether you opt for the filet mignon or the seafood tower (or preferably, both), you'll have a wealth of wine options to choose from. We definitely recommend opting for a bottle here, as you'll have a lot more to choose from. The incredibly knowledgeable staff can point you in the direction of a bottle that's right for your food selections and your price point, so don't be afraid to ask for some guidance. With so many options at your disposal, it helps to work with someone who knows the list well.
This is an ideal spot for a celebration, maybe of an anniversary or promotion. But even if you're just looking for a place to casually sip on a particularly good bottle of wine, Grill 23 should be on your list.
(617) 542-2255
161 Berkeley St, Boston, MA 02116
Krasi
If you're ready to explore the world of Greek wine, make your way to Krasi (which actually means "wine" in Greek). Located in Boston's picturesque Back Bay, this restaurant, which focuses on mezes, or small plates, offers a light, airy environment perfect for a glass of wine. If you want to get the most of your experience, though, you'll want to check out the complete bottle list, which features the largest selection of all-Greek wines in the country, ranging from fun, relatively simple sippers that keep the party going to more serious varieties that you can't find elsewhere in the city.
A lot of wine drinkers know less about Greek wine than they do about wine from other countries. Krasi offers a chance for you to expand your wine knowledge — and your palate — in a beautiful atmosphere, all while enjoying fresh Mediterranean-inspired dishes.
(617) 536-0230
48 Gloucester St, Boston, MA 02115
Rebel Rebel
Rebel Rebel, tucked away in Somerville's trendy Bow Market, is a staple in Boston's natural wine scene, and it has the chops to prove it. The wine bar is currently a James Beard Award Semifinalist for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages (and it's not the first time it's ended up on the list). Step foot in the cozy, fluorescently lit bar, and you'll understand why. Even if you're just stopping in for a single glass, the list is long and changes on a regular basis, so there's always something new to try. Looking for a whole bottle? Choose from a wide range of options that line the walls above the bar. This is the place you go when you're looking for something different, unexpected, and undeniably fun.
You can snag some snacks from Rebel Rebel itself, or make your way onto the wine bar's patio to enjoy food from the other vendors at Bow Market. It's a great way to spend a warm spring afternoon outside with a group of friends (or even by yourself).
(617) 721-7773
1 Bow Market Wy, Somerville, MA 02143
Bin 26 Enoteca
Head to Boston's quaint Beacon Hill to discover what's on offer at Bin 26 Enoteca, a sleek Italian restaurant that boasts a 25 page wine list, which skews European. The intimate bar is an ideal spot for a date or sipping a glass all on your own. First, choose from a range of small bites or main entrees, then foray into the extensive but accessible wine list. There are some exciting bottles here, regardless of what you're looking for, so don't be afraid to try something new (and splurge). The knowledgeable staff is happy to point you in the direction of a bottle that pairs well with your meal and mood.
If you're looking to expand your wine knowledge, make sure to visit the restaurant on an evening when they're conducting a wine dinner. You'll get the chance to learn about and taste some incredible wines from producers around the world in a classy but relaxed atmosphere.
(617) 723-5939
26 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114
Gray's Hall
Allergic to the stuffy, sometimes pretentious vibe wine bars are too often famous for? Looking for a more casual atmosphere? Then you have to head to South Boston's Gray's Hall, which glows with strands of multi-colored lights for a vibey feel. The natural-leaning wine list features unexpected bottles from all over the world. It's a place where you can sip on a fizzy Lambrusco, a sur lie Riesling from Oregon, and a classic Sancerre all in one place, which means you won't have any shortage of options to pair with whatever you decide to order from the creative but low-key food menu. Our top choice? A light red paired with the Gray's Burger (which, if you ask us, is one of the best burgers in the city).
For those who are looking for a good spot in which to dip their toe into Boston's wine scene, Gray's Hall is a definite must-visit location.
(617) 269-1001
615 E Broadway, Boston, MA 02127
Haley.Henry
Haley.Henry is owned by Haley Fortier of Nathálie fame, and it boasts many of the same perks as its Fenway sister restaurant. Here too, you'll find an ever-changing but super accessible natural wine list that you can order half bottles from, making it an ideal place to try a wide variety of wines in one sitting. At Haley.Henry, though, the food menu is focused on tinned fish and seafood, so it's a good spot to try light, fizzy whites and bold, unconventional bottles that can contend with fancy anchovies and sardines.
The focus at Haley.Henry, like at Nathálie, is on small-production wines, so you may get the chance to try bottles here that you won't be able to source elsewhere in the city. The intimate atmosphere makes it a solid place for a date or a get together with a small group of friends, although the bar staff and fellow guests are friendly enough to make a solo outing comfortable as well.
(617) 208-6000
45 Province St, Boston, MA 02108
Spoke
You may not immediately think of Somerville's Davis Square as the best place to get a glass of wine, but Spoke will prove you wrong. This much-beloved wine bar doesn't have the longest wine list in the city, but it is carefully and thoughtfully curated, which is a nice break from the pages-long wine lists that can sometimes overwhelm new wine drinkers. You'll find plenty of natural wine on this list, but they're not all fun, spritzy, easy-drinking sippers — there are plenty of serious and unexpected bottles to choose from as well.
And you definitely shouldn't stop at the wine when you visit Spoke. The food menu here, which changes on a seasonal basis like the wine list, is elegant and thoughtful and always promises a delicious meal. Choose from something as light as a tagine bean dip to a rich duck fat shortbread — and don't be afraid to ask for assistance in pairing.
(617) 718-9463
89 Holland St, Somerville, MA 02144
Dear Annie
Dear Annie has been buzzy since both The New York Times and Bon Appetit placed the Porter Square restaurant and wine bar on their "Best Restaurants" and "Best New Restaurants" lists, respectively, in 2022. This place doesn't offer an average wine bar experience. Instead of being seated at a table and having a server come over and take your order, you'll grab an open seat and check out the menu before making your way to the bar, where you'll order in a fast casual kind of style. The food is decidedly not fast casual, though, nor is the wine, which leans natural. There's plenty to choose from by the bottle, but the by-the-glass list tends to be short and focused, often reflecting what you'll find on the rotating food menu, which favors fish and veggies over meat.
When it's warm out, you can enjoy your glass on the outdoor patio while taking in the quaint Cambridge street the restaurant is located on, or you can hang out in the sparsely lit and undeniably cool dining room, which features communal seating. Maybe you'll meet another wine lover to chat with?
1741 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02140
Bubble Bath
Conveniently located in the High Street Place Food Hall, Bubble Bath is a champagne-focused wine bar from Tiffani Faison's Big Heart Hospitality. If you're always choosing sparkling over still, this is definitely the wine bar for you, with its slightly fancy but cheeky and always fun vibe. You can find everything from small-producer champagnes to a Moet and Chandon vending machine (yes, we're serious), along with a variety of still wines for those who prefer to move on from champagne after a glass or two. You'll also find a variety of bites ranging from hot dogs to caviar, so there's seriously something for everyone to enjoy here.
Like all of Tiffani Faison's restaurants, Bubble Bath offers guests an undeniably good time with serious food and drink in an atmosphere that feels more relaxing than it does serious. Whether you're looking for a place to enjoy a quick sip before going out for the night or interested in a main destination, you're sure to have a memorable experience at this bubbles-focused bar.
(857) 250-4645
100 High St, Boston, MA 02110
Methodology
We chose these wine bars and restaurants by considering our personal experiences visiting various wine-serving establishments across Boston. We paid attention to factors like selection and curation, which help ensure that guests have a variety of different wines to choose from without being overwhelmed, as well as our knowledge of staff and the atmosphere of each space. We also considered the food options available at each of these locations, choosing places that are known for providing both incredible wine as well as delicious food; many drinkers want something to eat alongside their wine, after all.