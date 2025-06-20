The Waffle House Order That Won Over Anthony Bourdain Has Been A Fan Favorite Since 1955

The late, great Anthony Bourdain was a maestro of adventurous dining. As any fan of his shows "No Reservations" and "Parts Unknown" can tell you, he was never one to shy away from an arduous or unexpected journey, so long as there would be some good food waiting for him at the end of it. And while many of his meals took him to far-flung destinations around the globe, even Bourdain couldn't resist the down-home charms of a local Waffle House.

The legendary foodie visited a Charleston, South Carolina, outpost of the diner chain in a 2015 episode of his CNN series "Parts Unknown." As he oh-so-aptly described it in the voiceover, "It is indeed marvelous, an irony-free zone where everything is beautiful and nothing hurts. Where everybody, regardless of race, creed, color, or degree of inebriation, is welcomed." It was there that Bourdain became enamored with one of Waffle House's most beloved delicacies: the pecan waffle.

Encouraged by his companion, chef and restaurateur Sean Brock, to smother it in butter and maple syrup, Bourdain can be seen eagerly clearing his plate in the clip. And if there could be any doubt that he was a fan of the pecan-packed creation, he exclaimed between forkfuls, "This is better than the French Laundry, man." Considering that the restaurant he compared it to is one of the most widely celebrated fine-dining eateries in the country, it's safe to say he didn't just like the dish — he was head over heels.