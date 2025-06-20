The Waffle House Order That Won Over Anthony Bourdain Has Been A Fan Favorite Since 1955
The late, great Anthony Bourdain was a maestro of adventurous dining. As any fan of his shows "No Reservations" and "Parts Unknown" can tell you, he was never one to shy away from an arduous or unexpected journey, so long as there would be some good food waiting for him at the end of it. And while many of his meals took him to far-flung destinations around the globe, even Bourdain couldn't resist the down-home charms of a local Waffle House.
The legendary foodie visited a Charleston, South Carolina, outpost of the diner chain in a 2015 episode of his CNN series "Parts Unknown." As he oh-so-aptly described it in the voiceover, "It is indeed marvelous, an irony-free zone where everything is beautiful and nothing hurts. Where everybody, regardless of race, creed, color, or degree of inebriation, is welcomed." It was there that Bourdain became enamored with one of Waffle House's most beloved delicacies: the pecan waffle.
Encouraged by his companion, chef and restaurateur Sean Brock, to smother it in butter and maple syrup, Bourdain can be seen eagerly clearing his plate in the clip. And if there could be any doubt that he was a fan of the pecan-packed creation, he exclaimed between forkfuls, "This is better than the French Laundry, man." Considering that the restaurant he compared it to is one of the most widely celebrated fine-dining eateries in the country, it's safe to say he didn't just like the dish — he was head over heels.
The pecan waffle is a signature must-try
Of course, Anthony Bourdain joined quite a big club when he became a pecan waffle devotee at what would become one of his favorite places to eat in the Southern United States. The famous dish has been on the diner's menu since the very first Waffle House opened in 1955, and in the decades since, it has racked up multiple generations of fans. It features the chain's staple sweet cream waffle batter interspersed with pecan crumbles, baked right inside.
The reason it's so good? Well, besides the batter base (made from a guarded secret recipe), it supplies a symphony of flavor and texture to your taste buds. Think: The light and fluffy nature of the waffle complemented by the crunch of the pecans, the sweetness of the batter tempered by their warm nuttiness. Throw in some butter and maple syrup à la Bourdain, and little comes close in terms of the perfect breakfast — whether enjoyed when you first wake up or just before heading home after a very long night.
Indeed, many Waffle House regulars recommend the pecan waffle to newbies, much like chef Brock did to Bourdain. In one Reddit thread asking, "Never been to a Waffle House. What should I order for the best experience?", u/twopacktuesday received a number of suggestions to start with the cult-loved order. "Gotta go with a pecan waffle, extra butter, syrup, side of bacon, coffee, and a water," wrote u/realmendrivebuicks. Another Redditor advised, "All Star Breakfast with a pecan waffle is the way to go. Enjoy!"