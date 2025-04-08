The Country Anthony Bourdain Claimed Is 'One Of The Most Exciting Places To Eat On Earth'
If you're a well-traveled foodie like Anthony Bourdain, when a specific destination captures your imagination, it is worth paying attention to. Such is the case with Singapore, which, for Bourdain, was one of the top culinary locations a gourmand can visit. "It's easily one of the most exciting places to eat on earth, no question about it," he told Christian Barker, writing for Journeys in Artistry. The interview, which took place in Singapore, had Bourdain gushing over his fondness of chicken rice and laksa, ultimately conceding that within the wonderland of Singaporean cuisine, it is challenging to choose just one dish to recommend.
The culinary landscape in Singapore is flavored with ingredients from around the world. From kaya toast — toast coated with cold butter and a coconut jam called kaya that is served with runny, half-boiled eggs — to chili crab and roti paratha, a curious traveler's palate certainly won't suffer from boredom in this place. Bourdain also emphasized the importance of scouting out local haunts and cheap eats while on the go: "I'm looking at food as a reflection of a cultural identity or history, ethnicity, or even a personality that I'm interested in, a style statement or technical proficiency," he told Barker.
Eating with a sense of adventure
In Parts Unknown, Bourdain described Singapore as possibly "the most food-centric place on Earth, with the most enthusiastic diners, the most varied and abundant, affordable dishes — available for cheap — on a per-square-mile basis." He likened the assortment of food courts to culinary wonderlands of international cuisine, with Chinese, Indian, and Malay dishes for the tasting. Capturing images for the socials is an easy task there, for according to Bourdain, tasty, aesthetically-pleasing food is in abundance.
For traveling gourmands visiting Singapore, Bourdain laid out a particular strategy to those wanting to try orders of chicken and rice. In an interview with Bon Appétit, Bourdain recommended that travelers search specifically for establishments that have the longest lines in front of them –– one of the foolproof rituals he used when getting to know a new food city. This, to Bourdain, was indicative of a quality haunt. Additionally, Bourdain also suggested that visitors watch to see where locals are eating. And if anyone knew how to eat quality food with the locals, it was Bourdain.