The Country Anthony Bourdain Claimed Is 'One Of The Most Exciting Places To Eat On Earth'

If you're a well-traveled foodie like Anthony Bourdain, when a specific destination captures your imagination, it is worth paying attention to. Such is the case with Singapore, which, for Bourdain, was one of the top culinary locations a gourmand can visit. "It's easily one of the most exciting places to eat on earth, no question about it," he told Christian Barker, writing for Journeys in Artistry. The interview, which took place in Singapore, had Bourdain gushing over his fondness of chicken rice and laksa, ultimately conceding that within the wonderland of Singaporean cuisine, it is challenging to choose just one dish to recommend.

The culinary landscape in Singapore is flavored with ingredients from around the world. From kaya toast — toast coated with cold butter and a coconut jam called kaya that is served with runny, half-boiled eggs — to chili crab and roti paratha, a curious traveler's palate certainly won't suffer from boredom in this place. Bourdain also emphasized the importance of scouting out local haunts and cheap eats while on the go: "I'm looking at food as a reflection of a cultural identity or history, ethnicity, or even a personality that I'm interested in, a style statement or technical proficiency," he told Barker.