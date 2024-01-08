Homemade Laksa Is Easy To Make With Store-Bought Chili Paste

Many longstanding traditional recipes started with labor-intensive techniques, requiring chefs to make the ingredients from scratch before adding them to the final dish. From Thailand's panang curry to Mexican mole, elaborate stews and sauces took hours, if not days, to prepare, starting with building a paste or spice mixture. Laksa, the national dish of Singapore and Malaysia, is a deliciously complex coconut curry noodle soup defined by a multi-ingredient chili paste as its key flavoring agent.

While many ambitious chefs or traditional cooks still pride themselves on making spice pastes from scratch to honor the authenticity of a dish, modern culinary practices, and globalization have streamlined this laborious process with the help of bottled curry and chili pastes. Laksa chili pastes come bottled and ready to stir into a homemade laksa recipe, reducing your effort and cooking time without sacrificing authentic flavors. While laksa paste isn't as prevalent as Thai curry pastes, they are available online and in Asian specialty grocery stores.

Laksa chili paste is a convenient alternative to scratch-made pastes that you can augment with fresh ingredients for a more authentic homemade broth. If you cannot find laksa paste, red curry paste has many overlapping ingredients, making it the best store-bought substitute.