There's A Clear Winner For The Best Waffle House Waffle On The Menu

Much like IHOP is all about the pancakes, the star of Waffle House's menu is, of course, its waffles. Among the best things to order when visiting Waffle House for the first time, an order of the chain's eponymous dish is an absolute must. But choosing between a pecan, peanut butter chip, chocolate chip, classic, or blueberry variety can present something of a challenge. Tasting Table set out to determine the best Waffle House waffle of all and selected the classic as the top-tier option.

Per Tasting Table's definitive rankings of every Waffle House waffle, it's clear to see why classic is the number one choice. For starters, the sweet cream batter truly lives up to its name. With a golden color, cake-like taste, and fluffy texture, this original waffle defines classic and defies comparison.

Though the flavor is considered "plain" when held up against the rest of Waffle House's offerings, it's a waffle of unlimited potential. This is enhanced even further with the addition of butter and syrup. Whether you're ordering a single waffle on its own or in addition to the famed All-Star Special, this is a waffle that will undoubtedly satisfy. For an even better waffle, try ordering it well-done.