There's A Clear Winner For The Best Waffle House Waffle On The Menu
Much like IHOP is all about the pancakes, the star of Waffle House's menu is, of course, its waffles. Among the best things to order when visiting Waffle House for the first time, an order of the chain's eponymous dish is an absolute must. But choosing between a pecan, peanut butter chip, chocolate chip, classic, or blueberry variety can present something of a challenge. Tasting Table set out to determine the best Waffle House waffle of all and selected the classic as the top-tier option.
Per Tasting Table's definitive rankings of every Waffle House waffle, it's clear to see why classic is the number one choice. For starters, the sweet cream batter truly lives up to its name. With a golden color, cake-like taste, and fluffy texture, this original waffle defines classic and defies comparison.
Though the flavor is considered "plain" when held up against the rest of Waffle House's offerings, it's a waffle of unlimited potential. This is enhanced even further with the addition of butter and syrup. Whether you're ordering a single waffle on its own or in addition to the famed All-Star Special, this is a waffle that will undoubtedly satisfy. For an even better waffle, try ordering it well-done.
What makes Waffle House waffles iconic
Per one lively Reddit thread asking fans about their favorite Waffle House waffle, many cite the classic as the all-time best. One comment mentions, "Vanilla waffle. Perfection don't need add ins." Another user states, "Plain waffle, side of bacon, small orange juice, black coffee. Heaven on earth." The comments on a TikTok video ranking Waffle House waffles also echo this praise. Among the comments include, "You know I love the original waffle from Waffle House for sure!!!"
Visiting Waffle House for the first time can feel like a rite of passage for many foodies. If you don't happen to live near a Waffle House location, though, there are still ways to enjoy the flavors of the classic sweet cream waffle at home. For one, you can purchase a box of Waffle House mix and combine it with a beaten egg and half and half to create your own version of the best Waffle House waffle. Otherwise, you can try any number of copycat recipes across the internet.
To get the full Waffle House-inspired experience, make sure to add butter and syrup to your waffle. You can also create your own All-Star combo to accompany your classic waffle. Simply prepare your favorite style of eggs, alongside a portion of grits or hashbrowns, and bacon, sausage, or ham. Nothing beats the classic great taste of the best Waffle House breakfast, no matter where you are.