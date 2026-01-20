For Even Better Waffle House Waffles, Order Them Like This
If you're a regular at your local Waffle House, odds are you've already got a go-to order. Maybe it's a peanut butter chip waffle, or a hashbrown smothered and covered with a side of bacon. These items are classic, but if you haven't tried anything off of Waffle House's secret menu, you absolutely must. The secret menu has a myriad of interesting and slightly crazy creations; you'll find everything from apple cinnamon waffles to the extra-large heart attack burger. One of our all-time favorites, however, is the well-done waffle, which is just like a plain waffle, only it's extra crispy and caramelized. It's a simple upgrade, but it makes a huge difference.
A regular waffle at Waffle House is cooked for around three minutes. This gives the batter just enough time to solidify into that soft, fluffy breakfast item we all know and love. A well-done waffle, on the other hand, stays in the waffle iron for four minutes. It's super simple, but that extra minute is crucial, and it gives the well-done waffle its classic golden brown color, additional crunch, and totally satisfying flavor. To order a well-done waffle, just ask for it "dark" or "well-done," and the server should know what you mean. Then, don't forget to smother it in Waffle House's signature butter and syrup. If you've never been to the iconic Southern chain before and aren't sure what to order, just trust us: This is one of the best things to order when visiting Waffle House for the first time.
Take your well-done waffle to the next level
If you want to up your well-done waffle game, add a topping or two. Pecan waffles won over Anthony Bourdain on his first trip to the Waffle House, but the chain also offers chocolate chips and peanut butter chips — along with the occasional special, like its cinnamon crunch waffle — and we think each of these sounds absolutely delicious when served extra crispy. One of Waffle House's other hidden menu items combines the peanut butter and chocolate chips for a Reese 's-inspired breakfast, and this is yet another excellent way to put a delicious spin on the well-done waffle.
The waffle sandwich is another popular item on Waffle House's secret menu. For a total upgrade, combine well-done waffles with the waffle sandwich. To order it, you can ask your server to make the sandwich on well-done waffles. Or, to make the restaurant staff's lives a little easier, simply order your favorite sandwich on the menu and two well-done waffles on the side. Swap out the bread with the waffles — and order a refreshing Arnold Palmer from the secret menu while you're at it — and you've got yourself the ultimate Waffle House secret menu breakfast.