For Even Better Waffle House Waffles, Order Them Like This

If you're a regular at your local Waffle House, odds are you've already got a go-to order. Maybe it's a peanut butter chip waffle, or a hashbrown smothered and covered with a side of bacon. These items are classic, but if you haven't tried anything off of Waffle House's secret menu, you absolutely must. The secret menu has a myriad of interesting and slightly crazy creations; you'll find everything from apple cinnamon waffles to the extra-large heart attack burger. One of our all-time favorites, however, is the well-done waffle, which is just like a plain waffle, only it's extra crispy and caramelized. It's a simple upgrade, but it makes a huge difference.

A regular waffle at Waffle House is cooked for around three minutes. This gives the batter just enough time to solidify into that soft, fluffy breakfast item we all know and love. A well-done waffle, on the other hand, stays in the waffle iron for four minutes. It's super simple, but that extra minute is crucial, and it gives the well-done waffle its classic golden brown color, additional crunch, and totally satisfying flavor. To order a well-done waffle, just ask for it "dark" or "well-done," and the server should know what you mean. Then, don't forget to smother it in Waffle House's signature butter and syrup. If you've never been to the iconic Southern chain before and aren't sure what to order, just trust us: This is one of the best things to order when visiting Waffle House for the first time.