The Best Time To Eat At Waffle House To Get The Full Experience

Waffle House's logo is classic by day, but at night, it transforms into "a beacon of hope" — a title bestowed by Anthony Bourdain on "No Reservations," amid his first visit alongside Sean Brock, which just so happened to be late at night. With virtually no other chain serving breakfast food 24/7, Waffle House's reliability is certainly part of the magic. But we think the true late-night appeal comes from the comforting crave-worthy waffles and hash browns at 2 a.m., the endlessly charming Southern servers, and the infinite people-watching opportunities.

Bourdain said it best, though: Waffle House, specifically at night, is a place "where everybody, regardless of race, creed, color, or degree of inebriation, is welcomed." If that isn't a reason in itself to take a nighttime trip, we're not sure what is.

While visiting the Southern staple at night might provide a unique experience you likely won't find elsewhere, some people have the opposite opinion and think it's actually the worst time to visit Waffle House. This is a fair opinion; after all, you never know who you may encounter that late at night, especially since it's known for being a favorite spot for bar-crawlers. However, as long as you're aware of your surroundings, you'll be just fine — so long as you avoid ordering a cup of coffee. (Just trust us.)