The Breakfast Chain That Hasn't Changed Its Logo Since The '60s
If you've ever done a road trip across the southern or midwestern United States, you know the iconic black and yellow signage. The 11 large yellow boxes, towering above the highway, each one containing a black letter spelling out the name of the breakfast destination that your grumbling belly is destined to direct you towards: Waffle House. Even if the letters weren't in there to spell the words out, you'd know what that logo represents because Waffle House hasn't changed that iconic logo since the 1960s.
The first Waffle House was opened in 1955 in Avondale Estates, Georgia, by Joe Rogers Sr. and Tom Forkner, who were looking to create a friendly 24-hour sit-down restaurant. But at first the logo didn't look quite the way it does today — it started as a wavy black script on a yellow background with the letters sort of dripping down, which was meant to look like flowing syrup. However, when the company started to advertise on tall buildings and billboards, hoping to grab the attention of drivers on the interstate, it was clear the wavy writing, which looked more like an advertisement for a haunted house than a diner, wasn't good enough. They needed something striking. And so, in the early 1960s, Forkner asked a friend to design a new logo, leading to the Scrabble-esque tiles and chunky black font for the letters, although they kept the impactful bright yellow background.
The logo may be unchanged but Waffle House continues to innovate
When it comes to Waffle House, keeping some elements of the restaurant unchanged, like the logo, is a good thing. Those beloved pecan waffles that Anthony Bourdain couldn't get enough of? They've been on the menu since 1955. The fact that the chain is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year (even on Christmas!), still remains true. However, some innovation is a good thing, and Waffle House has made strides to keep up with the ever-changing restaurant environment.
For those who are lucky enough to live near a Waffle House but don't feel like actually leaving the house to go there, your time has come. In September, Waffle House started offering all-night delivery service (9 p.m. to 8 a.m.) via DoorDash Drive on-Demand in Atlanta, Charleston, Cincinnati, Columbus, Nashville, and New Orleans. This marked two major milestones for the diner chain: The first time Waffle House has offered nationwide delivery, and its first time on DoorDash.
"At Waffle House, we've built our brand on consistency, hospitality, and being there for our customers, day or night," said Patrick Marshburn, Executive Vice President of Waffle House, in a press release. So next time you crave a waffley good All-Star Special at 2 a.m., you can avoid the in-house post-bar crowd at your local Waffle House, and order a delivery instead.