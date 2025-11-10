The Breakfast Chain That Hasn't Changed Its Logo Since The '60s

If you've ever done a road trip across the southern or midwestern United States, you know the iconic black and yellow signage. The 11 large yellow boxes, towering above the highway, each one containing a black letter spelling out the name of the breakfast destination that your grumbling belly is destined to direct you towards: Waffle House. Even if the letters weren't in there to spell the words out, you'd know what that logo represents because Waffle House hasn't changed that iconic logo since the 1960s.

The first Waffle House was opened in 1955 in Avondale Estates, Georgia, by Joe Rogers Sr. and Tom Forkner, who were looking to create a friendly 24-hour sit-down restaurant. But at first the logo didn't look quite the way it does today — it started as a wavy black script on a yellow background with the letters sort of dripping down, which was meant to look like flowing syrup. However, when the company started to advertise on tall buildings and billboards, hoping to grab the attention of drivers on the interstate, it was clear the wavy writing, which looked more like an advertisement for a haunted house than a diner, wasn't good enough. They needed something striking. And so, in the early 1960s, Forkner asked a friend to design a new logo, leading to the Scrabble-esque tiles and chunky black font for the letters, although they kept the impactful bright yellow background.