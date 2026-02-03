Texans Have Been Eating At This Cafeteria-Style Chain For Generations

There are plenty of old-school cafeteria-style restaurants in the U.S. that date back decades, with generations of customers supporting family-started brands. One such chain buffet first began in 1947 when Bob Luby opened his first location in San Antonio, Texas. The simple idea of serving up homestyle food in a comforting setting caught on, and Texans were hooked. Meat is carved daily on site, and ingredients are locally sourced to make freshly prepared recipes.

Instead of having to wait for orders to be cooked and carried to their tables by servers, Luby's diners load up trays with choices of proteins, like classic meat loaf and chicken fried chicken, before directing Luby's staff to scoop sides of mac and cheese and mixed veggies onto plates. This kind of setup means that families are well looked after, and individuals can choose exactly what they want to eat.

Of all the menu options, the square fish remains a standout — the chain reported on Facebook that it sold nearly 3 million in a single year — and value meals like the LuAnn Platter, a half portion of protein and two sides, help keep customers of all appetites and budgets well fed. A vast selection of desserts is displayed for guests to finish meals.