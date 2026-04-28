The Olive Garden Sister Restaurant That's 'The Closest To Actual Scratch Cooking' As You Can Get

The Olive Garden is one of various restaurants under the Darden Company umbrella, which also includes fan favorites like LongHorn Steakhouse, Yard House, and The Capital Grille. But the latest sister restaurant to be acquired by Darden is Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, a restaurant chain beloved for its scratch-made menu.

And while you might be skeptical of Cheddar's claim that the menu is indeed handmade, there are many former and current employees to back up the claim. In a a 2016 KMTV 3 interview a culinary manager for Cheddar's explained that chain changed its name from Cheddar's Burgers and Such, to Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen Cheddar's to show its "commitment to serving handmade quality food from scratch" and "highlight the fact that 90% of our menu is made in house." To that effect, a former Cheddar's Kitchen manager on Reddit confirmed that "after working for several corporate chain restaurants it was the closest to actual scratch cooking of them [all]."

And we can really taste the homemade touch they put on many of the menu items. For example, we think Cheddar's cornmeal white fish platter is one of the tastiest fried fish dishes of any chain restaurant. We also crowned Cheddar's loaded baked potatoes as some of the best in the biz. While a baked potato is hard to mess up, other scratch-made items like their utterly flakey honey butter croissants are fan favorites that take finesse. You can try your hand at making them at home, with a few shortcuts.