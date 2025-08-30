Cheddar's Honey Butter Croissants Are Easier To Recreate At Home Than You Think

Honey butter croissants are a hard yes. At Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, these delicious morsels have attracted fans since 1979. Flaky croissant layers served warm and topped with sweet honey butter is a menu item that few can resist — plus, some locations offer a complimentary piece per person. Most guests have difficulty refraining from ordering more. "They were probably the best croissants I've ever had," gushed one fan online. Thankfully, copycat recipes have cropped up for those of us who want the sweet, buttery experience and don't have a Cheddar's location nearby. Served in the comfort of our own homes, these delicious creations can elevate meals or offer a pick-me-up snack any time of the day.

Use frozen croissants to sidestep some of the heavier lifting and reduce time spent in the kitchen. Whether you prefer Trader Joe's pre-made croissants or Sara Lee's frozen products, you'll simply need to defrost the pieces before you're ready to bake. Even one of Pillsbury's products, like crescent rolls, can work in a pinch, but the taste won't be quite the same. To accommodate dietary restrictions, use gluten-free or plant-based croissants and swap dairy-free butter for the traditional ingredient if necessary.