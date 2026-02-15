5 Chain Restaurants With The Best Pot Roast, According To Customers

Cracker Barrel is one of those classic chains that people go to when they're looking for a relaxed and homey atmosphere, a large menu with tons of choices, and welcoming service. There are well over 600 Cracker Barrel locations across 44 states in the U.S., so the odds of you being close to one at any given moment is fairly high — especially if you're on a road trip. While the all-day breakfast is one of the most popular sections of the menu, it's also a great place to go if you're craving a delicious pot roast.

The pot roast at Cracker Barrel is described on the menu as a slow roasted rib roast that's cooked with carrots, celery, onions, and gravy. Customers can choose between two or three sides to go with their pot roast, and there are over 27 options to choose from. To keep it classic, we would recommend getting the pot roast with a side of mashed potatoes and a vegetable of your choosing. It's also served with buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins — so you'll be sure to feel satisfied.

Customers love the pot roast at Cracker Barrel because it's said to be extremely tender, warm and comforting, and flavorful. Mashed even named the pot roast as the best item on the entire Cracker Barrel menu, which is saying quite a lot. Served in a single-sized blue dutch oven, the dish is also presented with an extra oomph, making it an all around enjoyable experience.