The Family-Style Chain Where You Can Snag An Entree For Under $9

Dining out for under $9 sounds like a grandpa's tale of years gone by, when family-style chain restaurants could actually feed families without breaking the bank. Not anymore. You'd be hard-pressed to find any restaurant today, even fast-food style, offering meals in that price range. Fortunately, there is one holdout, a ray of affordable hope — if you live in America's Midwest, mid-Atlantic, or Southeast regions. It's the Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen, a chain of about 500 casual eateries offering sit-down meals priced at $8.99 or below.

The menu at Bob Evans restaurants is comprehensive and varied, but the affordable options you're looking for are tucked within the American Value Meals. Thirty available options under $8.99 include selections for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. These aren't skimpy portions or bare-bones meals requiring extra costs for sides; the six available Dinner Bell Plates are hearty homestyle mains and sides with things you actually love eating. It's for this reason that Bob's earned a spot on our list of 8 best chain restaurant meals for under $10.

While recognizing the value in all 30 meals, our writer does have some favorites. "You can't go wrong with any of the breakfasts, you-pick-two lunch combos, or wholesome dinner bell plates (trust me)," she says — and as a former employee at Bob's she has first-hand experience. "But one of the best of the bunch has to be the country-fried steak dinner." This is a long-time popular pick at Bob's, featuring breaded steak soaked in country gravy, plus mashed potatoes and green beans, all for $8.99.