The Popular Ohio Breakfast Chain Restaurant Marie Callender's Was Once Partnered With

Marie Callender's is a legendary name in the world of chain restaurants, but not too long ago it was partnered with another old-school American chain that has actually stayed far more successful. Founded in 1964 as an expansion of a successful pie business that dated back to the '40s, Marie Callender's early restaurants became synonymous with classic American homestyle cooking. However the reason most people know it is through its popular line of frozen Marie Callender's products, and the chain itself was never huge, maxing out at around 160 locations in the '90s. It was not long after that peak that Marie Callender's tried to capitalize on its homestyle knowledge by merging with a midwestern chain that had a similar feel — Perkins.

Perkins was founded in 1958 in Cincinnati, Ohio as a pancake house, but eventually grew to become more of an all-day, diner-style restaurant serving a variety of traditional American dishes. Perkins gradually expanded its offerings, including adding in-store bakeries, and becoming known for fresh-baked pies, which Marie Callender's was also known for. The bakery remains a central part of Perkins' identity to this day, and it has also maintained its allegiance to breakfast, serving it all day alongside homestyle staples like meatloaf, pot roast, and burgers. Perkins peaked in the late '90s and early 2000s at almost 500 nationwide locations, but has shrunk since then as the old-school appeal of the brand faded and more trendy and affordable competitors entered the breakfast market.