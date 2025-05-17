How Many Marie Callender's Restaurant Locations Are Still Open?

Depending on where you grew up, we all have nostalgic ties to certain chain restaurants, from memories of eating there with family and friends to menus that always provided something tasty and familiar. It can be a joy to continue to patronize those establishments, but many of these companies have downsized or gone away altogether. Luckily, Marie Callender's is not one of the failed restaurant chains we have to miss, but you might have thought it was because of how many locations have indeed closed.

Fans of the chain's pies (both savory and sweet) will be happy to know there are still 23 locations, according to the Marie Callender's website. Almost all of them are located in the chain's home state of California, with a few outliers in other Western states. In California, you will find Marie Callender's restaurants in 19 different locations, including in Bakersfield, Fresno, Whittier, Azusa, San Diego, Los Angeles, Riverside, Orange, and Sacramento. Outside of the Golden State, there are two Las Vegas-based locations in Nevada, one in Salt Lake City, Utah, and another in Meridian, Idaho.

This is nothing compared to the 138 locations the chain boasted in 2006. It was that year that Marie Callender's was bought by fellow chain Perkins. The company suffered during the 2008 recession and filed for bankruptcy twice. In 2019, the chains split, with Perkins selling to Huddle House and Marie Callender's becoming Marie Callender's Inc. Under one of those bankruptcies, Marie Callender's had to close 31 locations in 2011 and another 19 during the second bankruptcy and split.