The Best Brand For Frozen Pies, And Which Flavor Should Be Your First Pick
If you love to eat pie but don't love to make them from scratch, frozen pie brands put in the work so you can simply pop them in the oven when a craving strikes. Of course, not all brands for frozen pies measure up. Moreover, the diversity of pies offered by a specific brand varies in quality. So, which is the best brand of frozen pies, and which flavor should be your first pick?
We taste-tested seven frozen dessert pie brands and determined that Marie Callender's Dutch Apple Pie is the brand and flavor you should be putting into your shopping cart. Marie Callender's Dutch Apple Pie stands out for its perfectly crisp apples, spot-on spices, and quality ingredients.
As noted on its official website, the pie boasts two crust textures in every slice, an "extra-flaky, made-from-scratch pastry crust" and a "crunchy brown sugar streusel" topping. The instructions for the Dutch Apple Pie have you add the streusel towards the end of the baking time for optimum crispness with no burning. So, you'll even feel like you've contributed to making it.
Other reviews and serving tips for Marie Callender's Dutch Apple Pie
Marie Callender's has dozens of sweet pies worth trying, but various reviews on Amazon and Walmart suggest the Dutch Apple Pie reigns supreme. Customers praise the pie because it tastes fresh and homemade, with specific instructions that aid in the perfect crumbly top and flakey, buttery crust.
There are also plenty of ways to spruce up store-bought pies with simple additions. If you're looking for ways to upgrade Marie Callender's Dutch Apple Pie, try adding chopped raw pecans to the streusel before topping the pie and baking it for an extra 10 minutes. You can add fancy piping patterns of whipped cream for a beautiful presentation and a creamy, rich complement to the spiced apple filling. Drizzle our recipe for salted caramel sauce over each slice for a decadent depth of flavor. If you're feeling like an American classic, top a slice of your Dutch Apple pie with a thin slice of cheddar cheese. Of course, you can always opt for the most classic pairing of all: vanilla ice cream. We ranked Wegmans' Madagascar Vanilla Premium French Ice Cream as the best grocery store-brand vanilla ice cream, but Häagen-Dazs and Ben and Jerry's are available nationwide and arguably more delicious.