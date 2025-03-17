The Best Brand For Frozen Pies, And Which Flavor Should Be Your First Pick

If you love to eat pie but don't love to make them from scratch, frozen pie brands put in the work so you can simply pop them in the oven when a craving strikes. Of course, not all brands for frozen pies measure up. Moreover, the diversity of pies offered by a specific brand varies in quality. So, which is the best brand of frozen pies, and which flavor should be your first pick?

We taste-tested seven frozen dessert pie brands and determined that Marie Callender's Dutch Apple Pie is the brand and flavor you should be putting into your shopping cart. Marie Callender's Dutch Apple Pie stands out for its perfectly crisp apples, spot-on spices, and quality ingredients.

As noted on its official website, the pie boasts two crust textures in every slice, an "extra-flaky, made-from-scratch pastry crust" and a "crunchy brown sugar streusel" topping. The instructions for the Dutch Apple Pie have you add the streusel towards the end of the baking time for optimum crispness with no burning. So, you'll even feel like you've contributed to making it.