What Happened To The First Marie Callender's Restaurant?

After 52 years of service, 2016 marked the year that the first-ever Marie Callender's restaurant, located in Oranga, California, closed its doors for good. Of course, the North Tustin Street location wasn't just the first Marie Callender's, either; it was also a family business. Marie Callender began baking and selling her pies in Riverside, CA, almost 80 years ago. Calendar was a mother in her '40s when she began her baking career and inspired her kids to follow in her footsteps; a few decades later, her son, Don Callender, got into the bakery game. He chose Orange, a desirable middle-class city in the affluent Orange County, as the home of the pie empire's first bakery and restaurant. It had changed hands by 2016 but nonetheless remained an important piece of pie history.

Originally, early Marie Callender's locations were pie and coffee shops. They must have been popular, as they became full-service restaurants in 1969. The brand's namesake was still around at that point, and she developed many of the recipes served at locations across the country. While the first restaurant has since closed, Marie Callender's baked goods remain a dessert staple across the U.S., available whenever someone can't be bothered to decide on the best homemade pie crust. They're also a great cheat option for those of us who can't bake at all (or forgot they were supposed to bring dessert to a dinner party). Some Marie Callender's pies happen to be vegan, so even the plant-based eaters can enjoy their nostalgic comfort. Residents of Orange still have an eat-in or takeout option, too, as there's now a Marie Callender's location on Katella Ave.