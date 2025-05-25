The Marie Callender's Pies That Happen To Be Vegan-Friendly

You can make a superb vegan-friendly pie at home by whipping up a crust with vegetable shortening and subbing the milk in the filling for coconut milk and the eggs for silken tofu. However, store-bought is the ultimate savior when you don't want to get out those measuring cups. Luckily there are several Marie Callender's pies that happen to be vegan-friendly if you're craving a zero effort dessert with a fruity filling.

It goes without saying that we can easily rule out all of Marie Callender's savory pot pies because they either contain meat — like chicken, turkey or beef — or feature a sauce made with animal-based prodcuts, such as cheese or milk. This leaves us with the desserts. Again, the cream pies, including Key Lime and lemon meringue, are out because they contain cream and/or eggs. However, many of Marie Callender's fruit pies are vegan-friendly, which is surprising considering many store-bought pie crusts are made with non-vegan ingredients like butter.

Marie Callender's vegan-friendly pies include the two cobblers — apple crumb and peach — as well as the lattice pies available in apple, cherry, and peach. The blueberry, Razzleberry, and cherry crunch pies are also vegan. To finish, we have the Dutch apple pie and the strawberry rhubarb streusel pie too. Marie Callender's was the reigning champion in our ranking of seven frozen dessert pie brands, which means any of these fruit-filled pies will likely make a scrumptious choice when selecting a hassle-free vegan-friendly dessert.