The moment soybean oil is added to the dough mixture, its effect is immediate. The dough becomes impossible to flatten into the perfect thinness because it continuously breaks and tears, and its fragile nature makes it a nightmare to maneuver, pinch, and mold into a pie pan. Based on appearance, you wouldn't expect such a delicate pie crust from Marie Callender's, especially since the crust looks pristine in the packaging. It isn't until you bake this crust that you'll notice the cracks in the foundation. Compared to shortening, which ensures your pie crust remains stable during and after the baking process, soybean oil fails the stability test. Instead of having a sturdy crust, soybean oil creates an overtly soft one reminiscent of the texture of a shortbread cookie, minus the rich, buttery flavor.

As a result, Marie Callender's frozen pie crusts aren't compatible with all pies. However, its crumbly nature is perfect for tarts and cheesecakes. And the sweetness of the crust perfectly complements the rich, flavorsome notes of savory meals with crusts like a bacon, onion, and goat cheese quiche or squash blossom ricotta pie.

So, if soybean oil creates such a fragile pie crust, why does Marie Callender's use it? Well, soybean oil doesn't cost nearly as much as butter does. It's also less demanding to work with than butter. Although butter creates beautiful flaky layers, it's temperamental to use because its temperature can make it harder to incorporate into pie crust dough. Meanwhile, oil seamlessly combines with water and flour to instantaneously create a dough.