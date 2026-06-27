A Look Back At The 1970s Burger King Menu

Like other fast food burger chains, Burger King built its reputation on hamburgers and french fries. Burger King is most famous for the Whopper, for example, featuring a ¼-pound, flame-broiled patty on a sesame seed bun, though it wasn't around when Burger King first opened. It was introduced in 1957, and proved incredibly popular. The core menu didn't include much more than that for many years; the only sandwich option aside from variations on a hamburger was a fish sandwich, there were two options for sides, a few drinks, shakes, and an apple pie for dessert. The whole menu fit on two boards.

To remain competitive, Burger King began expanding its menu through the 1970s. While it kept hamburgers as the core offering, the chain tried its hand with different kinds of sandwiches and some sides. Some of those items are still on the menu today, while a few only lasted a short time. It's not always easy to find information on these short-lived menu items Burger King sold over 40 years ago, but there are still a few old ads and commercials, plus firsthand accounts from customers and ex-employees, to help fill in the blanks. Some items may have only been available in certain markets, and others have vanished and returned a few times over the ensuing years. Nevertheless, we still know Burger King has always been willing to experiment and take risks, even if they didn't always pay off.