In The 1970s, Burger King Flopped Hard With This Discontinued Menu Item — And We Can See Why

The world of fast food is one of cutthroat competition. Burger King has long lived in the shadow of McDonald's, scooping up a respectably large second-place share of the fast food burger market, while also always striving for more. For these global franchises, grabbing a larger chunk of the market often means experimenting with new menu items. For example, the original Burger King menu was quite limited before the Whopper appeared and changed everything in 1957. The trouble is, in this endless search for novelty, these brands sometimes get a little bit too creative. Such was the case with a Burger King invention launched in 1973 with a heavy advertising campaign only to flop almost immediately: the Big Plain burger.

Knowing nothing about this burger aside from the name, it is not hard to believe that it got off to a bad start. Unless your target audience is exclusively the pickiest eaters of the world, marketing any food as plain leaves little to desire. And plain it was. This now-discontinued Burger King menu item was a large burger on a bun with absolutely nothing else. It was just a big, plain burger.

The biggest issue with the Big Plain, aside from the decidedly low appeal of a burger sans toppings, is that it was also, somehow, not cost-effective. The quarter-pound patty was reportedly exactly the same as that of the Whopper, but when the Big Plain hit the menu it cost a nickel more, at $0.90 compared to $0.85 for a Whopper.