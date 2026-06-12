Before The Whopper, Burger King's Original 1953 Menu Only Had 3 Main Items

These days, it would be difficult to separate the concept of Burger King from its signature burger, the Whopper. In the collective mind, the Whopper is Burger King, and Burger King is the Whopper. But there was a time — back when this fast food chain first came into existence — when the menu was much, much smaller and also lacked that most iconic burger. Back in 1954, when the first Burger King restaurants (originally called Insta-Burger King) were getting off the ground, the three top-billed items were broiled beef burgers, broiled beef cheeseburgers, and thick shakes

The success of McDonald's led directly to the creation of Burger King, with the latter fast food chain built around franchising as the center of its business model. At the heart of the Insta-Burger King restaurant concept were two different "Insta Machines," as they were called — one for broiling burgers and another for making milkshakes.

Back when these restaurants first got started, thick shakes and broiled beef burgers could be purchased for just $0.18 each, with cheeseburgers costing just a nickel more. While the idea of buying a burger for less than a quarter might seem like madness these days, it's important to note that 18 cents in 1953 is equivalent to about $2.18 today. The $0.23 cheeseburger at the start of Burger King would be worth about $2.79 today, only about 7% less than the current $2.99 price of a Burger King cheeseburger.

Back when these restaurants first got started, those thick shakes and broiled beef hamburgers could be purchased for just $0.18 each, with the cheeseburgers costing a nickel more. While the concept of buying a burger for less than a quarter might seem like madness these days, it's important to note that those 18 cents in 1953 are equivalent to about $2.18 in modern money. The $0.23 of a cheeseburger back at the start of Burger King would be worth about $2.79, only about 7% less than the $2.99 cost of a Burger King cheeseburger today.