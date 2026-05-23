The 1971 Burger King Sandwich You Can Still Order Today. Here's What To Ask For

Burger King has been an American staple since the mid-1950s, and while both its menu and pricing have certainly changed since then, burgers have been at the heart of the establishment since the early days. However, burgers aren't (and weren't) the only thing on the menu. Beyond the chain's namesake, you'll find everything from fries to onion rings to fish sandwiches — and there's even more on the secret Burger King menu. In fact, one of the best items to order from the chain's secret menu dates back to 1971, and there's no burger patty in sight.

Meet the Yumbo, BK's ham and cheese sandwich. The original version came with slices of ham and cheese, was served on a buttered bun, and cost just 79 cents. It's made its way off and back on the menu a few times since the 1970s, and when it came back in 2014, various changes were made to the original sandwich (much to the upset of original BK Yumbo fans), including the addition of lettuce and mayonnaise. If you remember the original Yumbo fondly and wish for a replica, you'll have attempt a copycat version for yourself. However, if you're okay with a modified version, various Burger King locations might be willing to make it for you — all you have to do is ask.