The 1971 Burger King Sandwich You Can Still Order Today. Here's What To Ask For
Burger King has been an American staple since the mid-1950s, and while both its menu and pricing have certainly changed since then, burgers have been at the heart of the establishment since the early days. However, burgers aren't (and weren't) the only thing on the menu. Beyond the chain's namesake, you'll find everything from fries to onion rings to fish sandwiches — and there's even more on the secret Burger King menu. In fact, one of the best items to order from the chain's secret menu dates back to 1971, and there's no burger patty in sight.
Meet the Yumbo, BK's ham and cheese sandwich. The original version came with slices of ham and cheese, was served on a buttered bun, and cost just 79 cents. It's made its way off and back on the menu a few times since the 1970s, and when it came back in 2014, various changes were made to the original sandwich (much to the upset of original BK Yumbo fans), including the addition of lettuce and mayonnaise. If you remember the original Yumbo fondly and wish for a replica, you'll have attempt a copycat version for yourself. However, if you're okay with a modified version, various Burger King locations might be willing to make it for you — all you have to do is ask.
How to order the Yumbo at Burger King
To get a Yumbo (or, at least, a sandwich that resembles the original Yumbo), ask for a hot ham and cheese at your local Burger King. While some employees might not fulfill this request, you just might get lucky. Burger King has ham for its breakfast menu and cheese for its burgers, so it's entirely possible for them to make a replica, so long as the staff is willing. You'll just have to settle for the current bun options that are available, which might very well be just a simple sesame seed bun. It might not transport you exactly back to 1971, but at least it'll give you a taste of Burger King's early years.
If you successfully order a Yumbo, you might decide to make it a whole meal, so why not pull even more from Burger King's secret menu? Since you've already got the sandwich category covered, you will need to pick a side. If you can't decide between onion rings and French fries, give Frings a try. This is exactly what it sounds like: A 50/50 mix of onion rings and fries. And for a drink to wash it all down with, go for the Frozen Coke float. This secret menu item combines the frozen Coke with a scoop of ice cream, and it's the perfect way to round out your under-the-radar Burger King adventure. Just be sure to read our tips on ordering secret menu items like a pro before you begin.