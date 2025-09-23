The Discontinued Burger King Sandwich We Want Back Rivaled McDonald's Filet-O-Fish

If there were an Academy Awards-style "In Memoriam segment" for all the discontinued fast food items that still have cult followings, Burger King's forgotten offerings would take up a good chunk of Lady Gaga singing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," or whatever. The fast food giant has been around since the 1950s, so it stands to reason that the menu has seen its fair share of changes in that time. For example, Burger King used to have salads alongside something called the Enormous Omelet Sandwich. Likewise, some devotees continue lamenting the loss of the BK Turkey Burger, though most people are probably glad we'll never see that particular fast food burger again.

The discontinued Burger King sandwich that continues to break hearts with its perpetual absence is none other than the Whaler, a delicious-sounding fish sandwich that rivaled even McDonald's famous Filet-O-Fish. According to an ominous, vaguely "Jaws"-coded commercial from 1983, the Whaler was "a crispy fish filet, tender all white meat, topped with creamy tartar sauce," lettuce, and housed in a sesame seed bun. It was also roughly twice the size of its slyly unnamed competitor's fish sandwich (ahem, Mickey D's), hence the moniker.