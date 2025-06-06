12 Discontinued Fast Food Burgers We're Glad We'll Never See Again

In the world of fast food, burgers come and burgers go. Some stick around for ages, becoming iconic fast food staples that become beloved favorites. Others' tenures are more short-lived, staying only a few months or years on their respective menus. Some of the latter burgers were downright delicious, and we miss them every time we go through the drive-thru. On the other hand, though, some of those discontinued fast food burgers deserved to be slashed from menus — even some that were generally popular when they were around.

We've uncovered 12 different fast food burgers that we're grateful (or at least hopeful) that we'll never have to see again, ranging from diet-focused burgers to ones that just had strange burger toppings that didn't really go together. Maybe some of them will trigger your memories of fast food meals past, or perhaps you'll just be glad you never had to be subjected to these menu items when they were still around. Either way, these are the fast food burgers we think deserve to be removed from fast food menus.