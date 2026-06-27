9 Bars And Restaurants With A Connection To The US Civil War
It's no secret that the restaurant industry is a tough one. It's been estimated that somewhere around 1,400 close every week in the U.S. alone, and that includes well-established chains. Longevity in the restaurant world is a seriously impressive thing, especially when a place goes back not years or decades, but centuries.
That's no exaggeration: Austria has a 1,200-year-old restaurant that traces its roots back to Benedictine monks and Charlemagne, and while that's definitely on the extreme side of things, there are plenty of old-school restaurants to be found across the U.S., as well. Some date back to the days of the Wild West, others have been serving customers since the turn of the 20th century, and it turns out that some restaurants have a history that goes all the way back to the Civil War.
Some of these spots were even on the front lines of the fighting, and that makes for some pretty neat history that's being served up alongside 21st-century meals. We wanted to take a look at the places that are preserving some pretty incredible stories within the walls, and sometimes, that's very literal: A couple of these spots are still sporting bullet holes from the fighting. The oldest restaurant in New York might have ties to George Washington, but if you travel up and down the East Coast, you'll also find places where you can walk in the footsteps of Abraham Lincoln, William McKinley, and Jesse James. (For real!)
Farnsworth House Inn (Gettysburg, Pennsylvania)
Around 50,000 people died during the fighting that lasted from July 1 to 3, 1863, and the death toll at the Battle of Gettysburg was around a third of the total number of soldiers involved. Only one civilian died — Mary Virginia Wade. She was shot in the kitchen of her sister's home, and it's believed she was killed by a Confederate sharpshooter who had been staying at the Farnsworth House.
Today, more than 100 bullet holes can still be seen in the walls, and those who stay at the inn report you might just get more than you bargained for. Guests can opt to go on a ghost tour, and some claim to have had such terrifying paranormal experiences that they were forced to leave certain rooms. If any place has a history that lends itself to hauntings, it's this one. After the end of the battle — the bloodiest of the war — the Farnsworth House was turned into a hospital. Visitors can opt to book a spot in an hour-long tour and lecture that explains exactly what happened on the dining room tables that were turned into operating tables.
But don't worry if that's a little too stomach-turning. The restaurant is also a neat way to experience the building's history, with a period-correct menu: Think apple bourbon pork chops, prime rib, and highly recommended pies with turkey, duck, and pheasant. There's also a tavern and an outdoor beer garden.
(717) 334-8838
401 Baltimore St, Gettysburg, PA 17325
Hanover Tavern (Hanover, Virginia)
The Hanover Tavern already boasted more than a century's worth of history by the time the Civil War came to Hanover, Virginia. The original 1750s-era tavern was rebuilt in the early 1800s, and it's this building that still stands now. During the war, it was used by troops on both sides of the conflict, as well as by families trying to escape their war-torn homes. In May of 1862, the Battle of Hanover Court House took place in the area, and the tavern was regularly visited by several Confederate generals, including James Ewell Brown "J.E.B." Stuart.
Today, the grounds are home to not only a tavern, restaurant, and pub, but an event venue and a theater, as well. Those who visit laud this place for preserving and teaching its history in a fun and accessible way, while offering some seriously delicious meals.
It's the sort of place where you can take in a show — which is bound to be a great time — order some rave-worthy burgers, and enjoy a beautiful location with modern comforts that still preserve the feeling of centuries gone by. There's no way to stop for a meal or a drink and not think of the generations that have passed through, all the way to the Civil War troops that once set up camp on the grounds to rest, before marching ever onwards.
(804) 537-5050
13181 Hanover Courthouse Rd, Route 301, Hanover, VA 23069
Foster's Main Street Tavern (Beckley, West Virginia)
Head down Main Street in Beckley today, and you'll come across Foster's Main Street Tavern. There, you'll find an impressive selection of beer and cocktails, delicious burgers and wings, and fries that lean into best-ever territory. Fortunately, you'll also find staff members who are more than happy to share some of the history of the place.
This little West Virginia tavern was actually a Civil War-era hangout spot for two U.S. presidents: William McKinley and Rutherford B. Hayes. At the time, it was a house called Davis Cottage. McKinley actually enlisted in the Union army as a private and rose to brevet major; he also served under Colonel Hayes. Davis Cottage was their wartime headquarters, and there's an interesting little tidbit about the city itself: Beckley was named for its founder, Alfred Beckley. He would go on to serve as a Confederate general, but he went to Virginia to do it. Why? West Virginia was created when it split from Virginia to remain part of the Union.
Davis Cottage, meanwhile, was turned into a hardware store in the early 20th century, and it wasn't reimagined as a tavern until the 1980s. Today, it's known for retro decor, some gorgeous stained glass, friendly service, and a solid fish and chips. Just be sure to take a moment to appreciate the fact that you're hanging out in a spot where future presidents once planned the shape of the nation.
(304) 253-1439
121 Main St, Beckley, WV 25801
McSorley's Old Ale House (New York, New York)
Today, McSorley's Old Ale House is renowned for being one of the oldest Irish pubs in the U.S. It opened way back in 1854, making it still a fairly new establishment when the Civil War kicked off in 1861. When Abraham Lincoln was in New York to give an anti-slavery speech a year prior, he was said to have visited McSorley's, but that wasn't the only Civil War connection: It was also a meeting place for members of the Fighting 69th, a regiment of Irish soldiers mostly recruited from New York City, Chicago, and Buffalo.
Take the time to look at the walls of McSorley's today, and you'll still see photos of Michael Corcoran, who was (among other things) a colonel with the 69th during the Civil War. Also immortalized on the walls is Thomas Francis Meagher, a captain with the 69th, and there's also an original wanted poster for John Wilkes Booth.
There's a ton of other Civil War memorabilia on display at McSorley's, and it's just a small part of the history that's still contained within the stately old walls. Even just stopping in for a pint is reminiscent of the era: There's still sawdust on the floors, and there's still just two choices for that pint. Opt for light or dark, and there's something wonderful about that old-school simplicity.
(212) 473-9148
15 E 7th St, New York, NY 10003
Dobbin House Tavern (Gettysburg, Pennsylvania)
Stop by the Dobbin House Tavern today, spend the night in a B&B that preserves the look and feel of the property's Civil War-era history, grab a bite to eat in the tavern, enjoy a period-correct meal in one of the dining areas, and don't forget to stop at the country store. Burgers come highly recommended, as do old-school delights like veal madeira.
The house itself dates back to 1776, and between Reverend Alexander Dobbin and his second wife, Mary Agnew, they raised 19 children from their previous marriages. In the years leading up to the Civil War, the house got a new addition: A crawlspace was modified to shelter those who traveled north along the Underground Railroad. The Dobbin family — who also ran a school on the property — was staunchly anti-slavery, and in 1863, the house was in the midst of the Battle of Gettysburg.
After the fighting, the house was used as a hospital to care for those on both sides of the conflict. It was so important, in fact, that it was mentioned in contemporary reports of the battle, some of which record the rather grisly details of amputated arms and legs being discarded via the windows. It's not surprising that it has a reputation for paranormal activity. Staff might show you photos of the resident spirits, while others report hearing the sounds of the dead and dying, and the scent of blood in the air.
(717) 334-2100
89 Steinwehr Ave, Gettysburg, PA 17325
The Red Fox Inn & Tavern (Middleburg, Virginia)
The Red Fox Inn & Tavern advertises itself as a place that's been the beating heart of Middleburg for a long, long time — and that's no exaggeration. This stately old building dates back to 1728, predating the city by an entire 35 years. It was a tavern that bustled with military activity during the Revolutionary War; and during the Civil War, it was the headquarters of the Confederate cavalry and of Major General J.E.B. Stuart.
It was also used as a hospital, and here, you'll get a little more than you might bargain for: A former operating table has been repurposed into the bar that's installed in the Tap Room. At the time, it was called the Beveridge House, and interestingly, it was nearly destroyed back in 1937. It's since been renovated and renamed, and it's now on the National Register of Historic Places.
To say that it's incredibly fancy is putting things lightly. What else would you expect of a place that's attracted luminaries like Elizabeth Taylor, John F. and Jacqueline Kennedy, and Paul Newman? Those who visit celebrate things like a warm and welcoming atmosphere that feels downright luxurious, and recommend dishes like duck and rabbit. The staff gets high praise for being more than willing to share details on the old place's history, although some warn that a dinner here is on the expensive side of things.
(540) 687-6301
2 E Washington St, Middleburg, VA 20117
Old Talbott Tavern (Bardstown, Kentucky)
Bourbon fans will recognize Bardstown as the home of some of the best bourbon distilleries to take a whiskey lover to, and the Old Talbott Tavern is actually the oldest bourbon bar in the world. It dates back to 1779, was the temporary home of a 5-year-old Abraham Lincoln, and it was also frequented by none other than Jesse James. Yes, the future Wild West outlaw was on the front lines of a Civil War conflict in a pretty terrible way.
James was firmly entrenched in the Confederate side of the war, and in 1864, he was fighting at the side of a Confederate guerrilla leader named William "Bloody Bill" Anderson. The events of September 27 would come to be known as the Centralia Massacre, when a train was stopped outside the Missouri city of the same name, and the 22 Union soldiers on board were executed. The Old Talbott Tavern still has a Jesse James room, and there's still bullet holes in the walls where — as the story goes — an inebriated James unloaded his firearm after becoming convinced the paintings on the walls were moving.
Today, visitors will find classic Kentucky dishes like burgoo and the hot brown, delicious cocktails, and perhaps a ghost sighting or few. James is among the spirits said to still reside there — along with 8-year-old twins, and a legless Union soldier sometimes seen on the floor in the hallways.
(502) 348-3494
107 W Stephen Foster Ave, Bardstown, KY 40004
The Tavern (Abingdon, Virginia)
In a fascinating conversation about the oldest bar in every state, it's The Tavern that takes the spot for Virginia. It not only dates back to 1779, but it's almost overwhelmingly still original. When it comes to the Civil War era, some of those traces remain, too. The Tavern was drafted into service as a makeshift hospital, and visitors today can still see numbers on the walls — written in charcoal — that once corresponded to hospital beds.
The entire town of Abingdon has a reputation for being haunted, and The Tavern is carrying its fair share of that in a very, very unsettling way. While Civil War-era ghosts generally aren't reported, some have claimed to have seen those charcoal numbers on the walls turn red. Somehow, that's even more unnerving.
Don't worry too much, though, as many of the people who stop there report that it's the history that helps make it a once-in-a-lifetime experience. There's something incredible about watching the setting sun in the same surroundings that have seen centuries of customers. And as meals here tend to focus on German cuisine, it's not surprising that things like spaetzle and red kraut are standouts.
(276) 628-1118
222 E Main St, Abingdon, VA 24210
The Golden Lamb (Lebanon, Ohio)
Right, so this one is a little strange, so please bear with us. The Golden Lamb dates back to the first years of the 19th century, and it's considered one of the most haunted restaurants in the state. Among the many otherworldly entities said to reside there is Clement L. Vallandingham, who isn't a household name today. Had things gone differently in the Civil War, that might have changed.
Vallandingham was a congressman and one of the leaders of the Midwest Democrats, also known as Copperheads. These were Northerners who sympathized with the South, and his opposition to Abraham Lincoln and the war got him arrested and exiled, ultimately leading him to Canada. He returned to his law practice after the war, and in 1871, he was at The Golden Lamb discussing a murder case. He claimed it was accidental, and when he picked up the gun to try to demonstrate just how accidental the shooting could have been, he shot himself in the stomach and died hours later.
Staff today are more than happy to regale visitors with tales of ghostly residents while serving delicious cocktails and wonderful fried chicken. Even better, plenty of historical pieces remain on display. One of the most touching stories involves a pair of Civil War-era pistols, reportedly left by two officers. One headed to the Confederate side and the other to the Union, but not before they made a vow to return, reclaim their pistols, and rekindle their friendship. Neither ever did.
(513) 932-5065
27 S Broadway, Lebanon, OH 45036