9 Bars And Restaurants With A Connection To The US Civil War

It's no secret that the restaurant industry is a tough one. It's been estimated that somewhere around 1,400 close every week in the U.S. alone, and that includes well-established chains. Longevity in the restaurant world is a seriously impressive thing, especially when a place goes back not years or decades, but centuries.

That's no exaggeration: Austria has a 1,200-year-old restaurant that traces its roots back to Benedictine monks and Charlemagne, and while that's definitely on the extreme side of things, there are plenty of old-school restaurants to be found across the U.S., as well. Some date back to the days of the Wild West, others have been serving customers since the turn of the 20th century, and it turns out that some restaurants have a history that goes all the way back to the Civil War.

Some of these spots were even on the front lines of the fighting, and that makes for some pretty neat history that's being served up alongside 21st-century meals. We wanted to take a look at the places that are preserving some pretty incredible stories within the walls, and sometimes, that's very literal: A couple of these spots are still sporting bullet holes from the fighting. The oldest restaurant in New York might have ties to George Washington, but if you travel up and down the East Coast, you'll also find places where you can walk in the footsteps of Abraham Lincoln, William McKinley, and Jesse James. (For real!)