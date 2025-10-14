The Oldest Restaurant In New York Has Ties To George Washington

There aren't too many places you can still eat today that can honestly claim George Washington had a cocktail there, but that is just the beginning of the history of the oldest restaurant in New York. Located in Tappan, New York, just a dozen miles north of New York City and near the Hudson River, the restaurant is now known as the '76 House and was built back in the mid-to-late 1600s.

Establishing the oldest restaurants in the U.S. is a tough thing, with inconsistent and hard-to-find records, and it is unclear exactly when the '76 House started in its original iteration as Mabie's Inn. Some claim it was built in 1668, but the restaurant's owner, Robert Norden, says the first exact year they know it was in existence was 1686. But while other restaurants in New York (like the Millridge Inn) claim to be in older buildings, even with the later 1686 date, none have served customers as long as the '76 House.

During the Revolutionary War Era, the tavern sat at a crossroads of activity and became a site of planning and a meeting place for those sympathetic to the revolutionary cause. It was in that capacity that it hosted its most famous guest, General Washington, who reportedly ate there with his generals and another revolutionary, the New York City tavernkeeper Samuel Fraunces. But this isn't even the most famous event of the era that occurred at the 76' House.