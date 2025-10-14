The Oldest Restaurant In New York Has Ties To George Washington
There aren't too many places you can still eat today that can honestly claim George Washington had a cocktail there, but that is just the beginning of the history of the oldest restaurant in New York. Located in Tappan, New York, just a dozen miles north of New York City and near the Hudson River, the restaurant is now known as the '76 House and was built back in the mid-to-late 1600s.
Establishing the oldest restaurants in the U.S. is a tough thing, with inconsistent and hard-to-find records, and it is unclear exactly when the '76 House started in its original iteration as Mabie's Inn. Some claim it was built in 1668, but the restaurant's owner, Robert Norden, says the first exact year they know it was in existence was 1686. But while other restaurants in New York (like the Millridge Inn) claim to be in older buildings, even with the later 1686 date, none have served customers as long as the '76 House.
During the Revolutionary War Era, the tavern sat at a crossroads of activity and became a site of planning and a meeting place for those sympathetic to the revolutionary cause. It was in that capacity that it hosted its most famous guest, General Washington, who reportedly ate there with his generals and another revolutionary, the New York City tavernkeeper Samuel Fraunces. But this isn't even the most famous event of the era that occurred at the 76' House.
The 76' House dates back to the 17th century and is full of Revolutionary history
The tavern's first name, Mabie's Inn, came from the Mabie family, who owned the tavern. The building the '76 House is in is still the original structure, although it was expanded by several rooms in 1755. It was in that form that it played its most memorable role in the American Revolution. In the fall of 1780, George Washington had set up his camp in Tappan, and he used Mabie's Inn as a prison for a British spy named John André, who had taken part in Benedict Arnold's plot to betray the fledgling nation.
André has been sent up the Hudson to rendezvous with Arnold, who was planning to turn over the fortress at West Point in New York to the British. Tappan is downriver from West Point, and while André was trying to carry secret plans back to the commander of British forces, Henry Clinton, he was stopped by American soldiers. The plans discovered, André was taken to General Washington, and while André's trial awaited, Washington had him imprisoned in Mabie's Inn.
Because of this, New York's oldest bar — one of the oldest in the U.S. — acquired the nickname "André's prison." André was found guilty after a trial held at the local Reformed Dutch Church of Tappan and was executed nearby on a hill that now also bears his name. Beyond its age, this important historical event, directly tied to one of the most famous stories of the American Revolution, has made the '76 House a true landmark.
The '76 House has been lovingly restored and serves many classic comfort dishes
Today the '76 House still retains its cozy and historic ambiance. Norden spearheaded a restoration back in the '80s and has stayed committed to keeping the restaurant historically authentic while adding modern touches. The tavern is decorated with mannequins in the uniforms of colonial soldiers, and muskets hang on the walls. There are several fireplaces and plenty of historic paintings adding to the homey charm of the space. And if the low wooden ceilings of the historic house are too tight, you can also sit out on a back patio or on the front porch, an original feature of the Colonial-era brick building.
The menu at '76 House is slightly eclectic but features many old-school dishes to fit with the vibe. Favorites include the "Famous Yankee Pot Roast," fish and chips, venison medallions, and Onion Soup Lafayette, named after the famous French general who aided the Colonies during the Revolution. Some more creative offerings are alligator empanadas and a vegan moussaka. The '76 House is also popular for its brunch, which features the fittingly named take on traditional eggs Benedict called "Traitorous Eggs Benedict Arnold." While history buffs will always be drawn in here, the '76 House remains a popular local spot because of its food and has become a culinary destination for reasons beyond the age of the building. Here's hoping that reputation can help the '76 House survive another 300 years.