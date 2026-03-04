15 Of The Oldest Irish Pubs In The US You Can Still Visit
There's something about any Irish pub that just feels old. Maybe it's the long history that goes along with the tradition of the pub as a place for communal gatherings, music, and — of course — a pint. Maybe it's being in a place where you feel like you're a part of something bigger than yourself (that will continue well into the future). Some of the best newer pubs even capture that old school vibe, like the J.J. Devine Public House in Ireland. Initially built for "The Banshees of Inisherin," the pub was faithfully recreated and unveiled in 2023, and it still feels old.
While some pubs in Ireland pre-date the U.S. by centuries, you don't have to take a trip to the Emerald Isle to experience the worn walls of a truly old pub. There are some shockingly old, still-lovely old pubs in the U.S. that you can still visit, after all, so let's take a look at some of them.
These places are important for a lot of reasons. The U.S. wouldn't look the same without the contributions of generations of Irish immigrants, and we'd go as far as to argue that the Irish pub is the beating heart of that culture. Doubt? Head to one of these wonderful old spots for a trad music session, then let us know what you think.
Molly Shebeen's (New York, New York)
Molly's Shebeen has seen a lot since it opened its doors way back in 1895, and only became known by its current name after a change of hands in 1991. Previously known as Molly Malone's, this stately old place has also been a rooming house and grocery store in addition to a bar, with the official story stating it was only during Prohibition that it took a break from serving up drinks.
The 21st-century incarnation of the 19th century pub is serving up all kinds of stellar pub fare, including burgers, sandwiches, fries, and authentic Irish classics like lamb stew. The chicken pot pie is a hearty, warm-you-from-the-inside must-have, and so is the shepherd's pie. It goes without saying that Guinness is a must, and if you've never had a spice bag — with its curry-seasoned chicken, fries, onions, and peppers — this place will show you what you've been missing out on.
J.J. Foley's (Boston, Massachusetts)
Guinness is an art form, and many American pubs and bars just don't take the time to do it right — or care for the pressure system it requires. If you go to Boston's J.J. Foley's, though, you'll get a pint that some have called the best Guinness in the U.S. It's had plenty of time to perfect the technique and pass it on, as it first opened its doors back in 1909. It was founded by Jeremiah Foley, and it remains in the family's capable hands as of 2026.
There's a fifth generation learning the ropes, with much remaining unchanged over the years. J.J. Foley's has celebrations big and small, and the menu makes clear it's still serving up a mix of the best of New England and Ireland. The clam chowder here is lauded as some of the best the city has to offer, and given how many places in Boston are serving great clam chowder, that's some serious hype. The fish and chips have also gotten rave reviews for a long time.
The Landmark Tavern (New York, New York)
The history of New York's Landmark Tavern goes all the way back to 1868, and the name is appropriate. At the time it opened, it would have been a standout landmark in an area that had been on the very edge of the city, overseeing an area occupied by slaughterhouses, factories, and stockyards. Its run as a spot for frosty libations lasted through Prohibition — the third floor was a speakeasy — and its storied history continued into the 1980s. That's when it was reportedly one of the go-to spots for the Westies, the gang known for — among other things — helping bankrupt the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum.
Stop there today, and you'll find trad music sessions and an expansive menu. Not only are the bar staff here pouring Guinness that's on point, but you'll also find fish and chips that are said to be some of the best around, seriously delicious bangers and mash, tasty shepherd's pie, and — as expected — stellar fries.
McGillin's Old Ale House (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)
Fun fact: McGillin's Old Ale House predates the U.S. Civil War. Initially, it was known as McGillin's — after founders Catherine and William McGillin — and in a bit of slightly mind-blowing trivia, the "old" qualifier was added with its 50th anniversary ... back in 1910. Subsequent generations of the family kept it until 1958, and it's been owned by the same (different) family who bought it since then. Fast forward to the 21st century, and McGillin's Old Ale House remains the kind of place that continues to preserve its history.
You'll find things like holiday parties and seasonal cocktail menus, along with a food menu that's a mix of hearty comfort food classics, sharable plates, and deli sandwiches. The meatloaf tends to get a ton of love, along with the corned beef Reuben. The shepherd's pie and the roast beef is also delicious, and if you think you don't like Brussels sprouts, order them here and let them change your mind.
McSorley's Old Ale House (New York City, New York)
Opened by John McSorley in 1854, McSorley's still has a history as an ale-only sort of place (save for a brief foray into serving liquor back in 1908). The stories of its history are incredible. Abraham Lincoln stopped there, as did Woody Gutherie, and memorabilia includes a pair of Harry Houdini's handcuffs, as well as a legit wanted poster featuring John Wiles Booth.
Wishbones hang over the bar here, though there were originally more — remnants of a turkey dinner enjoyed by neighborhood boys shipping out to serve in World War I. Those who returned reclaimed their wishbones, and those belonging to the dead remained through the years. Additionally, McSorley's didn't allow women inside until 1970 — a rule that even applied to the women who technically owned the establishment. It took a lawsuit to change that, and everyone's now welcome (except kids after 6 p.m.). You'll still have to choose between either a light or dark beer, though. Both are equally good, and don't skip the cheese plate or hot dogs (adorned with spicy mustard).
The Green Door Tavern (Chicago, Illinois)
Chicago's Green Door Tavern is a ridiculously cool place, starting with the fact that it's also home to a Prohibition-era speakeasy that you can still visit (speakeasies often had green doors, hence the name). Although the building itself dates back to 1872, it wasn't turned into a restaurant and pub until 1921. Some of the original equipment is still in place being put to good use, with a long list of beers on tap, as well as an outstanding cocktail program and a respectable whiskey list.
That variety is still getting high praise from customers, along with the fact that service tends to be on the quick side. The food menu has its fans, too. You can expect a mix of American classics like wings and loaded fries, along with Scotch eggs, sprouts, corned beef, and burgers. Poutine is always a win, while some say the burgers are the best around.
Sullivan's Pub & Eatery (Erie, Pennsylvania)
Who would have thought that one of the oldest Irish pubs in the country is tucked away in Erie, Pennsylvania? Well, there is, with Sullivan's Pub & Eatery dating back to 1905. That year, it was founded by John and Alice Sullivan, and although it's changed hands a few times, it's remained an invaluable part of the community. In fact, many of the interior features are original.
Food wasn't served at Sullivan's until the 1950s, but once the kitchens were fired up, it took center stage. You'll find all kinds of standard pub grub here, while reviews say events like karaoke add to the all-around fun time. Bar staff is credited with having an almost supernatural ability to be immediately on top of things, and as befitting a place in Pennsylvania, the cheesesteaks are highly recommended.
Peter McManus Cafe (New York City, New York)
The Peter McManus Cafe has something of a funky story, as it officially dates its opening as 1936. However, the original pub that Peter McManus opened got its start back in 1911. Prohibition necessitated a change in the business model, and by the time the laws were repealed, it had become a thriving grocer. McManus opened his bar elsewhere, and that new location is what's been immortalized in so many movies and television shows today.
Much of that 1930s-era pub is unchanged; it's still in the hands of the McManus family, for instance. The whiskey selection is impressive, and the menu is touted as Irish-inspired. Customers laud this as an ultra-friendly, comfortable spot to stop in for a burger and a beer. Plus, if you're feeling a little lonely in the city, they'll welcome you to pull up a chair and chat — in true Irish fashion. Don't ignore the Reuben, either, which has been highly recommended for years thanks to its perfect proportions and flavorful corned beef.
Kelly's Logan House (Wilmington, Delaware)
Delaware has a unique culinary landscape. Not only is it the only state without a Denny's, it's also home to one of the oldest entries on our list of truly historic Irish pubs. Kelly's Logan House opened in 1864, and has hosted some interesting guests in its past, including Al Capone and Wild Bill Hickock. Bought by the Kelly family back in 1889, it's been passed on to the fifth generation as of 2026.
The building is on the National Register of Historic Places, and you can see the history. Look close, and you'll still see some of the horsehair used to make the plaster for the walls. You'll also find a ton of events scheduled, including weekly all-you-can-eat wing nights (Thursday), all-day happy hours (Tuesday), and music on Fridays and Saturdays. The atmosphere gets a lot of love from patrons, and while the spirits list is impressive, some say it's the live music that they look forward to all week. Grab a burger, and you'll walk away happy.
Shinnick's Pub (Chicago, Illinois)
When the Shinnick family took over a pub in 1938, it was already old school. Most of the building and the bar date back to the 1880s, and it first opened its doors back in 1890. It's now run by the third generation of Shinnicks — with a fourth waiting in the wings. And, like many of its contemporaries, Shinnick's weathered the tough times of Prohibition. In fact, as Celine Shinnick told Irish Star in 2019, "every bar was open during Prohibition — you just kept the lights off and shut the blinds."
There are regularly scheduled events (kind of), plus an open invitation to come on in since something fun is bound to happen. You'll hear plenty of people saying that's just how it is; stop in for drinks or after a game, and whoever happens to be behind the bar will make it a great time. Everyone seemingly knows everyone, the beer is always cold, and make sure you ask for the apple pie shot.
The Dublin House (New York, New York)
Dating New York City's Dublin House is a little tricky, because the earliest days of this grand old timer were on the wrong side of the law. Still, we're pretty sure no one's going to come knocking, so we'll say that although it technically gives its opening date as 1933, it's more accurate to say that it opened in 1921. Initially a speakeasy, Dublin House managed to fly under the radar. It eventually became popular enough that, when Prohibition ended, the founder bought the building and opened it officially.
The Dublin House celebrated its centennial in 2021, and it wears its years in operation gracefully. The iron gates, the green neon harp, and the cigarette-burned bar all add serious character. Plus, the bartenders have gotten a reputation for stellar pints of Guinness, and making you feel like regular the first time you walk in the door. They're also making some highly recommended old school cocktails like the bee's knees, and you're not going to go wrong with an Irish mule, either.
Nancy Whiskey (Detroit, Michigan)
Detroit's Nancy Whiskey has a wild history dating back to its 1902 opening. This includes counting Jimmy Hoffa as such a regular customer that he had his own phone booth installed. It's been a favorite of the Detroit Tigers for years, and new faces were welcomed with a shot of Tullamore Dew for a long time.
It hasn't been all smooth sailing for Nancy Whiskey, with a 2009 fire almost becoming the end of the decades-old establishment. But the bar was rebuilt, Hoffa's phone booth got a makeover, and it's still going strong in the 2020s (although free shots aren't the norm anymore).
Live music is just one of the things that keeps customers going back; others say it's the welcoming staff and the feeling of being somewhere you can kick back, relax, and let the worries fade away. Some customers claim the poutine is the best around, and its reputation for a delicious Friday fish fry certainly doesn't hurt, either.
Tom Bergin's (Los Angeles, California)
Tom Bergin's has a history that goes back to 1936, and given its Los Angeles location, you might be inclined to think that it was a favorite hangout spot for some of Hollywood's biggest stars. Well, you'd be correct. Cary Grant in particular was a fan, along with John Wayne, and Julia Roberts. More than 6,000 shamrocks bearing the names of dedicated customers can still be seen, and this place has another claim to fame.
Even though Irish coffee might not be as popular as it once was, Tom Bergin's is widely credited for being one of the establishments to bring the drink to the U.S. Unfortunately, the 21st century hasn't been entirely kind to this still-beloved place. It weathered ownership changes and a near-death experience, before new owners gave it a much-needed revitalization in the late 2010s. You'll find a straightforward menu today, which includes recommended dishes like the shepherd's pie, burgers, and mac and cheese. And yes: Customers still love the Irish coffee.
P.J. Clarke's (New York, New York)
There are a number of P.J. Clarke's locations scattered across the East Coast, but we want to talk about the original: The one on 55th and 3rd in New York City. While the building dates back to 1868, it didn't become a pub until 1884. Interestingly, it's had Guinness on tap since even those early days, before it was called P.J. Clarke's. That didn't come around until a new owner renamed it in 1912, not long before it survived Prohibition with the help of bootleggers and house-made liquor.
A favorite of major celebrities across the decades, it nearly came crashing down in the 1960s, targeted by real estate developers. The developers lost that battle, and P.J. Clarke's is still going strong. Those behind the bar are renowned for making everyone feel like a regular, and if you're up for hearing some of the stories from those who work there, they're likely to share. The menu is above and beyond what you might expect, with oysters and shrimp cocktail coming highly recommended, along with the lobster rolls and the show-stopping cheesecake.
McGinley's Golden Ace Inn (Indianapolis, Indiana)
McGinley's Golden Ace Inn opened way back in 1934, and is still owned and operated by descendants of founders John and Ann McGinley. That gives this place a unique claim to being the oldest in several categories, including continuous St. Patrick's Day celebrations. It's hosted a slew of Irish musicians, and it's said to take trivia nights very seriously.
Locals say McGinley's Golden Ace Inn is the kind of place that defines the experience of the city. And it all happened by accident: John and Anne met in Indianapolis, only to fall in love, get married ... and realize their hometowns in Co. Donegal were a stone's throw apart.
Go here for a music session and you'll feel like it's been your local spot for ages. Some say it even lives up to the stories that have made it part of Indianapolis legend. The burgers have been getting rave reviews for years, and plenty of people say its St. Patrick's Day party is the one that all others should strive to live up to.
