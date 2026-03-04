15 Of The Oldest Irish Pubs In The US You Can Still Visit

There's something about any Irish pub that just feels old. Maybe it's the long history that goes along with the tradition of the pub as a place for communal gatherings, music, and — of course — a pint. Maybe it's being in a place where you feel like you're a part of something bigger than yourself (that will continue well into the future). Some of the best newer pubs even capture that old school vibe, like the J.J. Devine Public House in Ireland. Initially built for "The Banshees of Inisherin," the pub was faithfully recreated and unveiled in 2023, and it still feels old.

While some pubs in Ireland pre-date the U.S. by centuries, you don't have to take a trip to the Emerald Isle to experience the worn walls of a truly old pub. There are some shockingly old, still-lovely old pubs in the U.S. that you can still visit, after all, so let's take a look at some of them.

These places are important for a lot of reasons. The U.S. wouldn't look the same without the contributions of generations of Irish immigrants, and we'd go as far as to argue that the Irish pub is the beating heart of that culture. Doubt? Head to one of these wonderful old spots for a trad music session, then let us know what you think.