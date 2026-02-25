10 Prohibition-Era Speakeasies You Can Still Visit

Whether you're craving an immersive experience, a good date-night spot, or even social media virality, speakeasies are sure to hit every checkmark. With hidden entrances, secret passcodes, and high-quality mixology, they make getting a cocktail a full-on event. Unfortunately, most of today's speakeasies have no ties to the illegal, Prohibition-era bars frequented by celebrities, mobsters, politicians, and anyone willing to risk arrest for an alcoholic drink. Luckily, if you are looking for the real deal, there are still some establishments that have stood the test of time.

Prohibition was the nationwide ban on the sale, manufacturing, and transportation of alcohol in the United States from 1920 to 1933. During this period, gangsters and bootleggers produced illegal booze, smuggled it across state lines, and ran secret bars throughout the country. While some bars were raided by the authorities, others thrived as a result of deals with the police or extensive protective measures. Whether they had to navigate trapdoors and hidden tunnels or sip from teacups instead of cocktail glasses, people still found a way to drink. Although many of these illegal bars have since disappeared, a few are still serving up cocktails as they did in secret a century ago.