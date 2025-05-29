This Legendary Chicago Bar Frequented By Al Capone Still Serves Up Plenty Of Mob History

While a notorious criminal like Al Capone isn't necessarily someone to admire, he's certainly a fascinating figure surrounded by a lot of intriguing history. Capone was one of the leaders of the Chicago organized crime scene from 1925 to 1931, and his gang is believed to have made around $100 million through their illegal operations. Unconfirmed lore abounds, too — was he indeed behind the infamous St. Valentine's Day Massacre in 1929, for example? To dive into Al Capone history is to explore the history of the United States during the Prohibition and the resulting rise of organized crime. And if you can get that education in while enjoying a classic cocktail, that sounds like a pretty sweet deal, doesn't it?

At the Green Mill Cocktail Lounge in Chicago, you can literally experience the kind of place Capone would hold court — because this was one of his favorite joints. You can even sit in what was once his private booth. What's interesting to note is that, from there, you can clock every entrance into the bar, which a mob boss with lots of deadly competition would want to have eyes on at all times. The Green Mill is up there with the oldest pubs in the U.S. worth visiting: It opened as Pop Morse's Roadhouse in 1907 and became Green Mill Gardens in 1910. Allegedly, one of Capone's righthand guys, Jack "Machine Gun" McGurn, was a part owner of Green Mill while it was a speakeasy during the Prohibition.