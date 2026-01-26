15 Food And Drinks Ernest Hemingway Loved

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you think of Ernest Hemingway, you probably think of the celebrated author's most famous books. He's arguably best known for his best-selling title "The Old Man and the Sea," which was published in the 1950s and scored him a Pulitzer Prize. The novel was set in Cuba, where Hemingway spent much of his life. But Hemingway didn't just love the country because it inspired him to write some of his best work. He also loved it for the food and the drink. That's also the reason he enjoyed spending time in France and Spain, and even at home in the U.S., too.

Hemingway was a major foodie, and he loved a tipple, too. But what, exactly, did this famous author spend his life eating and drinking? Luckily for us, he documented it well in his memoirs and articles. Keep reading to find out the food and drink Hemingway loved best, from seafood to cocktails to his own interesting take on peanut butter sandwiches.