The Icy-Cold Ritual Behind Ernest Hemingway's Favorite Martini

Earnest Hemingway's life was, arguably, as much about boozing as it was about writing. This wasn't unusual for the Lost Generation, as they wrote, argued, and drank their way around interwar Europe. And they drank a lot. From F. Scott Fitzgerald's favorite 3-ingredient gin rickey to an ill-advised take on a Death in the Afternoon complete with wormwood-infused absinthe, near-constant consumption was the norm. Yet even within this less-than-sober cohort, the author of "The Sun Also Rises" was so entwined with alcohol that it became a core part of his legend. To this day many aspiring writers swear by the worst advice ever credited to him — write drunk, edit sober. It's a pithy line, but Hemingway probably never said it. He worked in the morning when he had a clear head, and disapproved of writers who imbibed on the job.

The burly American was exacting, a quality visible in both his writing and his drinking. When Hemingway mixed himself an evening martini he had a very specific ritual: He liked a frozen glass, gin stirred with ice rather than shaken, a single teaspoon of vermouth, and a frozen Spanish cocktail onion. This respect for the drink he loved was reflected in his work, where he had a knack for creating a subtle atmosphere using dry martinis. As a gilded-age classic, the clear, boozy drink seemed to offer an antidote to the horrors of war and European countryside staples like heavy red wine and grappa, representing a cleanliness and modernity associated with the U.S. at the time.