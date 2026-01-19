10 Foods And Drinks That Elizabeth Taylor Loved

Elizabeth Taylor left quite a legacy. The Hollywood icon died in March 2011, but she is still just as loved as ever, renowned for her looks, her movies, and her charitable work. In between acting work, Taylor even wrote her own books, including one about her life with her pet chipmunk Nibbles, and one about dieting.

Even though she wrote a book about her own weight loss and rules around food, Taylor wasn't a fan of restriction. She told one journalist for the LA Times that she found dieting incredibly boring. It makes sense, given that the star was a huge foodie. According to one of her close friends, fashion designer Vicky Tiel — who met Taylor in 1964 and lived with her and her husband, Richard Burton for 10 years — the film star's favorite activity was eating, drinking, and just hanging out with friends. Sometimes she would spend up to four hours just eating lunch.

But what type of foods did she eat? Well, anything and everything it seems. This film star was far from fussy. From burgers to caviar, find out more about what Taylor liked to eat below, as well as the drinks she liked to wash it all down with.