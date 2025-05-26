Elizabeth Taylor's Favorite Chili Was Worthy Of International Delivery

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The late Elizabeth Taylor was a Hollywood starlet known both for her incredible acting talent and for being quite the gourmand. Among a number of restaurants Elizabeth Taylor loved across the U.S., one stood out beyond the rest for being worthy of international delivery. An iconic Hollywood restaurant with a Bristol Farms supermarket having long since taken its place, Chasen's was an institution beloved by Hollywood elite. In addition to being home to famed master of suspense Alfred Hitchcock's favorite steak, Chasen's also sold a chili that Elizabeth Taylor adored; so much so that it's long been rumored that she ordered 10 quarts shipped overseas to her in Rome when she was filming Cleopatra just to satiate her appetite.

The recipe from Chasen's notably includes both beef and pork, chopped green peppers, and a hearty helping of dried pinto beans. The meat was sauteed using an entire stick of butter and the beans needed to be soaked overnight prior to cooking. Though Chasen's shuttered in 1995, its claim to fame of serving Elizabeth Taylor's favorite chili still endures. With a little time and patience, you can make your own version of the dish and dine like a star.