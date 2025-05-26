Elizabeth Taylor's Favorite Chili Was Worthy Of International Delivery
The late Elizabeth Taylor was a Hollywood starlet known both for her incredible acting talent and for being quite the gourmand. Among a number of restaurants Elizabeth Taylor loved across the U.S., one stood out beyond the rest for being worthy of international delivery. An iconic Hollywood restaurant with a Bristol Farms supermarket having long since taken its place, Chasen's was an institution beloved by Hollywood elite. In addition to being home to famed master of suspense Alfred Hitchcock's favorite steak, Chasen's also sold a chili that Elizabeth Taylor adored; so much so that it's long been rumored that she ordered 10 quarts shipped overseas to her in Rome when she was filming Cleopatra just to satiate her appetite.
The recipe from Chasen's notably includes both beef and pork, chopped green peppers, and a hearty helping of dried pinto beans. The meat was sauteed using an entire stick of butter and the beans needed to be soaked overnight prior to cooking. Though Chasen's shuttered in 1995, its claim to fame of serving Elizabeth Taylor's favorite chili still endures. With a little time and patience, you can make your own version of the dish and dine like a star.
Recreating Chasen's chili
To make your own version of Chasen's famous chili, you'll need one pot for the beans and tomatoes, one for the peppers, onions, garlic, and parsley, and one for the pork and beef. Start by soaking a pound of pinto beans overnight, taking care to remove any debris. You'll need to rinse and cover the beans with more water as you begin cooking the chili. The five cups of canned tomatoes should not be drained but added to the pot with the liquid included. In another pan, you'll saute the green peppers, onions, garlic, and parsley. According to the recipe, the peppers are sauteed in salad oil, for which you can substitute vegetable oil.
The pork and beef should be cooked in another pan with a stick of butter before combining the meat with the onion and pepper mixture and adding seasonings. Chasen's used standard salt and black pepper as well as Accent brand seasoning salt and Schilling brand cumin seed and chili powder. Schilling was acquired by the McCormick brand in the late 1940s, making it a reasonable substitute. Once the mixture of peppers, aromatics, and meat is cooked through and seasoned, it should cook for another 10 minutes before combining it with the beans and tomatoes and letting your pot of chili simmer while covered for about an hour. Similar to a smoky brisket chili recipe, the time and effort that goes into the process is what yields the most satisfying results.