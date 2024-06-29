How John Wayne's Legacy Lives On Through The World Of Bourbon

There's no Hollywood gunslinger more famous than John Wayne. The iconic actor was the face of Western films from the late 1930s until his death in 1979, and has a lasting legacy. Given that Wayne is connected to all things cowboy, it's no surprise that the star loved bourbon. This special whiskey is beloved around the world, but given its all-American identity, it's easy to imagine it being poured out in Old West saloons from Wayne's famous films. Part of what makes bourbon bourbon is that it must be made in the United States, with 95% coming from the state of Kentucky.

One of Wayne's passions off-screen was collecting whiskeys, some of which were custom-blended just for him. He particularly enjoyed bottles from Wild Turkey – one of the best bourbon brands – and would have them sent to him on movie shoots (perhaps to pair with John Wayne casserole). The vault of whiskeys that the star curated throughout his life was sealed up when he died. However, his son Ethan Wayne re-opened it later on, and got inspired to create a bourbon brand in honor of his father.

Duke Spirits is founded on John Wayne's dream of starting his own line of liquor, now brought to reality by his son. Ethan named the label after for John's nickname, "Duke," which he'd gotten as a young adult because his dog was named Duke — they became known as "Little Duke" and "Big Duke" around town.