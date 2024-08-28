Elizabeth Taylor's Favorite Cocktail Was A Sweet Classic That She Actually Invented

Elizabeth Taylor's name is synonymous with glamour, from her violet eyes and her jewels to her adventures in romance and her scene-stealing work on screen. It's only fitting that the star's favorite cocktail would be something equally glam in terms of decadence: a chocolate martini. Looking at Elizabeth Taylor's favorite restaurants, like Musso & Frank's in Los Angeles and Sardi's in New York, it's clear that she had an appreciation for all things delicious and all things classic. The chocolate martini checks both boxes, and it's easy to imagine the actress sipping one for dessert among fellow Hollywood royalty.

Supposedly, Taylor and friend and co-star Rock Hudson invented the chocolatini in a fun round of experimentation one evening while filming the movie "Giant" in Marfa, Texas. The drinking buddies had vodka martinis and also some chocolate syrup on hand, so they decided to put the two together — they loved the results, but reportedly had stomachaches the next day. Presumably, a martini hangover and too much rich chocolate will do that to you. Some mixology experts today doubt that Taylor and Hudson were the first and only people at the time to have this idea, as chocolate plus your favorite cocktail isn't too far a leap when you're looking for something a little indulgent. Still, the Hollywood icons were definitely the earliest and most famous chocolatini fans, and that helped put the drink on the map.