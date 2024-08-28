Elizabeth Taylor's Favorite Cocktail Was A Sweet Classic That She Actually Invented
Elizabeth Taylor's name is synonymous with glamour, from her violet eyes and her jewels to her adventures in romance and her scene-stealing work on screen. It's only fitting that the star's favorite cocktail would be something equally glam in terms of decadence: a chocolate martini. Looking at Elizabeth Taylor's favorite restaurants, like Musso & Frank's in Los Angeles and Sardi's in New York, it's clear that she had an appreciation for all things delicious and all things classic. The chocolate martini checks both boxes, and it's easy to imagine the actress sipping one for dessert among fellow Hollywood royalty.
Supposedly, Taylor and friend and co-star Rock Hudson invented the chocolatini in a fun round of experimentation one evening while filming the movie "Giant" in Marfa, Texas. The drinking buddies had vodka martinis and also some chocolate syrup on hand, so they decided to put the two together — they loved the results, but reportedly had stomachaches the next day. Presumably, a martini hangover and too much rich chocolate will do that to you. Some mixology experts today doubt that Taylor and Hudson were the first and only people at the time to have this idea, as chocolate plus your favorite cocktail isn't too far a leap when you're looking for something a little indulgent. Still, the Hollywood icons were definitely the earliest and most famous chocolatini fans, and that helped put the drink on the map.
How to make Elizabeth Taylor's beloved beverage
While we're grateful to Elizabeth Taylor and Rock Hudson for popularizing the chocolate-plus-martini concept, we're glad the recipe has advanced beyond "squeeze chocolate syrup right into your vodka drink." The modern-day chocolatini is made with chocolate liqueur, crème de cacao, cream, and vodka. Cocoa powder or chocolate sprinkle rims are the norm for playful finishing touches, as are whipped cream toppings and chocolate candy garnishes.
True to Taylor's inventive spirit, there are plenty of ways to riff on this classic chocolate martini. Try an upgraded chocolatini with crème de cacao, mezcal, ruby port, maraschino liqueur, and chocolate bitters, plus chipotle bitters and cayenne pepper for a hint of heat. Some bartenders have put their own twist on the drink, creating treats like a tiramisu version with amaretto, Kahlúa chocolate liqueur, Mozart chocolate liqueur, and a coffee cream emulsion. You can follow suit and upgrade the essential espresso martini by swapping the ½ ounce of Kahlúa for chocolate liqueur, or just add a ½ ounce of chocolate. You could also create an affogato-inspired espresso martini by scooping in chocolate ice cream. There's even something for white chocolate fans: The candy cane martini employs velvety Mozart white chocolate liqueur and is perfect for the holidays. Everything from crushed peppermint candies to cinnamon-spicy rims are perfect for these 'tinis, depending on your desired flavor profile, and a sprinkle of edible glitter is like a "cheers!" to glamorous Liz Taylor herself.