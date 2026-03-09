This West Virginia Tavern Was A Civil War Hangout Spot For 2 US Presidents
When historically-minded foodies hear "Civil War," they probably think canned rations and Salisbury steak. But, even during wartime, generals had to eat, too, and while beggars can't necessarily be choosers, it's only human to lock down a favorite go-to pub. Over time, two of those Civil War generals became U.S. presidents, and (happily) their favorite bar is still open to the public over 151 years later.
Tucked into Beckley, West Virginia, Foster's Main Street Tavern has been serving the local community since the '80s. However, the building where it sits, at 121 Main Street, has been around for centuries. During the Civil War (1861-1865), two prestigious Union generals – William McKinley and Rutherford B. Hayes – made Foster's their headquarters, long before either man assumed the presidency. Ohio-born Hayes would go on to become the 19th U.S. president (1877-1881), followed by McKinley (a fellow Ohioan) as the 25th president (1897-1901).
During the Civil War, however, the two future presidents would have been imbibing and strategy-planning at a food and drink establishment called the "Davis Cottage." Foster's wouldn't open its doors as a tavern until 1986. From 1917 to 1985, the building was a beloved, small-scale hardware store run by owner J. G. "Red" Foster. According to the official Foster's website, "Before we were a hardware store, Fosters [was] registered as a Raleigh County Landmark associated with Jefferson Davis" — which explains the eponymous "Davis" Cottage name, but remains a mystery of history considering the Union generals' affiliation with the pub.
Foster's Main Street Tavern has been holding it down in Beckley for more than 150 years
Fast-forward to the modern age, and Foster's is serving up a sprawling menu of bar food like burgers, wings, nachos, loaded fries, and more. It may be a historical bar, but this cozy joint remains more of a popular local hangout than a tourist destination for Civil War aficionados. Instead of camera-flashing out-of-towners, Foster's is colored by a nostalgic, familiar feel and vintage digs.
An elaborate stained glass backbar is accompanied by more stained glass fixtures throughout the main dining room. Instead of giant television screens, patrons will find antique mirrored beer signs and a multicolored, ornate tile ceiling. Dark wood, brick, and yellow sodium bulbs give the space an old-fashioned feel. It's no mystery why so many Beckley locals are still calling Foster's home base to this day.
The tavern boasts an impressive 4.3 out of 5-star Yelp rating. Customer reviews mention the local craft beer selection, the wings, and the decor, writing, "Great place to have a drink after work or have dinner with friends. Chill vibe, nice staff, and great burgers." Others echo, "The building was gorgeous," and "Atmosphere is one of the coolest bars I've ever been to. American pub meets large dive bar. Food was good." Craving a taste of the historical action? Foster's Main Street Tavern is open from 4:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. most days, opening at noon on Mondays and closing at midnight on Sundays.