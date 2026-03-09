This West Virginia Tavern Was A Civil War Hangout Spot For 2 US Presidents

When historically-minded foodies hear "Civil War," they probably think canned rations and Salisbury steak. But, even during wartime, generals had to eat, too, and while beggars can't necessarily be choosers, it's only human to lock down a favorite go-to pub. Over time, two of those Civil War generals became U.S. presidents, and (happily) their favorite bar is still open to the public over 151 years later.

Tucked into Beckley, West Virginia, Foster's Main Street Tavern has been serving the local community since the '80s. However, the building where it sits, at 121 Main Street, has been around for centuries. During the Civil War (1861-1865), two prestigious Union generals – William McKinley and Rutherford B. Hayes – made Foster's their headquarters, long before either man assumed the presidency. Ohio-born Hayes would go on to become the 19th U.S. president (1877-1881), followed by McKinley (a fellow Ohioan) as the 25th president (1897-1901).

During the Civil War, however, the two future presidents would have been imbibing and strategy-planning at a food and drink establishment called the "Davis Cottage." Foster's wouldn't open its doors as a tavern until 1986. From 1917 to 1985, the building was a beloved, small-scale hardware store run by owner J. G. "Red" Foster. According to the official Foster's website, "Before we were a hardware store, Fosters [was] registered as a Raleigh County Landmark associated with Jefferson Davis" — which explains the eponymous "Davis" Cottage name, but remains a mystery of history considering the Union generals' affiliation with the pub.