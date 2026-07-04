12 Best Bourbons Of 2026, So Far
We are just over halfway through 2026, and America's bourbon producers have been hard at work releasing a plethora of new limited and permanent additions to their portfolios. Bourbon is a distinct American product, as declared by Congress in 1964. While producers worldwide can craft corn-based whiskey, bourbon's country of origin matters. The U.S. is the only place that can do so and call it bourbon.
Historically, Kentucky is the hub of bourbon production and home to some of the finest whiskey producers in the country. This is partly due to the limestone that Kentucky water goes through before it's used to cut the whiskey. With mineral-rich water, a temperate climate, and fertile soils, the area is home to over 95% of the bourbon produced in the country.
Still, Kentucky is not the only place that makes bourbon. There are craft producers and high-volume distillers throughout the country aging bourbon in charred, new oak barrels, including a few of the options featured in this review. As a bourbon aficionado and certified wine expert with years of experience in the spirit industry, I chose these labels as they were the best ones I sampled this year. On the heels of National Bourbon Day and looking forward to America's 250th birthday on July 4th, here are 12 of the best bourbons of 2026.
Eagle Rare 30 Kentucky Straight Bourbon
If your pockets are deep and you enjoy well-aged whiskey, Kentucky's Buffalo Trace Distillery's Eagle Rare delivers with its 30-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon. Wow, this is an impressive, delicious whiskey. It is also one that I sipped as slowly as possible while reviewing, as the whiskey has a massive price tag. While all Eagle Rare bourbons are expensive, this one costs an astounding $12,500.
While pricey, this beauty is worth it. The 30-year-old is the oldest age statement whiskey in Eagle Rare's portfolio, passing the 25-year-old, which was the previous oldest. The whiskey was aged in the distillery's experimental Warehouse P. It's where Buffalo Trace tests how extended barrel aging affects bourbon, particularly when aged in the heat of a Kentucky summer. As temperatures rise, the whiskey will expand into the barrel staves. As the barrel lends toasty, spicy, oaky flavors to the bourbon, the more this happens over time, the more intense those flavors become.
Eagle Rare's 30-year-old is a regal whiskey, showing toffee, brown sugar, and vanilla, with smoky tobacco, stewed cherries, and dried figs. There is complexity and structure, finishing silky smooth. Bottled at 101 proof, this limited-release is bottled in a hand-blown crystal decanter adorned with a gold-plated eagle's wing.
Daniel Weller Spelt Wheat Bourbon
To make great bourbon, you must start with a great base. By law, this base must contain 51% corn, along with a mix of additional grains. For Buffalo Trace Distillery's W. L. Weller bourbon, this mix includes a high percentage of wheat. Earlier this year, the distillery released an experimental expression within the Weller portfolio, Daniel Weller Spelt Wheat Bourbon.
It is the second Daniel Weller release from the distillery, building on the use of uncommon wheat grains in the mashbill. The first Daniel Weller used a rare emmer wheat. This year, it was spelt. What is spelt? It is an ancient grain with a history dating back thousands of years. Today, spelt is often used in the production of breads and beer, rather than whiskey. Still, Buffalo Trace saw potential with the historic grain.
The 94 proof whiskey ages for 10 years. However, the production focus wasn't the barrel program or aging technique; it was to highlight the flavor and character of spelt. The result is a delicious bourbon that melds refinement with indulgence and a high price tag, around $550 for a 750-milliliter bottle.
Daniel Weller Spelt Wheat Bourbon is worth the splurge as the bourbon opens with roasted nuts, freshly baked bread, caramelized brown sugar, honey, and dried cherries. These flavors mingle with warm baking spices and dried leather. A nutty, caramelized note on the finish adds to its attractive appeal.
Angel's Envy Series Cask Strength: Bourbon
I am a fan of Angel's Envy whiskey, and this year's annual release of its Angel's Envy Cask Strength: Bourbon is a good indication of why. This limited-release bourbon is accompanied by a Cask Strength 10-year-old Rye label, the first age-statement release for the expression. Angel's Envy crafts its cask-strength bourbon using a system modeled on solera aging process, similar to the production of sherry.
By following this production process, each release builds on the last, evolving each year while revealing the depth, concentration, and well-rounded character that Angel's Envy enthusiasts know and appreciate. The whiskey begins with Angel's Envy Kentucky Straight bourbon distilled between 2014 and 2019. The whiskey is blended and then finished in ruby Port barrels, aging for an additional three and a half years.
Bottled at 117.8 proof, the $249.99 whiskey shows maturity, complexity, and cohesion, with an easy-to-enjoy intensity. Still, there is balance, with a jammy, fruity quality that highlights the Port wine barrel's influence. Red berries and cherries mingle with caramel, chocolate ganache, and spice. The texture is lush, with a finish that lingers. Enjoy it in a Manhattan cocktail where the bourbon's fruitiness will be enhanced by the sweet vermouth.
Gambit No. 6 Kentucky Straight Bourbon
Foley Family Wines & Spirits delivers one of the most unique bourbons this year with its Gambit No. 6. The whiskey combines six separate barrel finishes into one harmonious, textured, and well-rounded spirit. Still, master distiller Chris Tate is familiar with producing the unusual. Tate was formerly the founder and master distiller for Balcones Distillery in Waco, Texas. Balcones was the first in the country to use blue corn as the base of its whiskey.
Gambit No. 6 draws on the company's wine background, featuring six separate barrel finishes for six distinct whiskey casks. Through a multi-step process, the distillery finishes approximately 15% of the product in cabernet sauvignon barrels for 18 months. The remaining 85% ages in former Sonoma chardonnay barrels for three months, and the whiskey is then divided and taken through an additional finish in former apple brandy, muscatel, Oloroso sherry, and Tokaji barrels for 12 to 16 months. The entire process uses 6-year-old Kentucky Straight bourbon.
It is a long process, yet the result is worth it. The resulting whiskey is textured and well-rounded, showing fruit-forward layers of dried fruits, including cherries, apricots, and raisins. The wine characteristics are at the forefront of the palate, yet soften towards the back, revealing some of the classic characteristics of barrel-aged whiskey. The fruity qualities mingle with spicy caramel, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cedar. The 92-proof bourbon is available for $69.99.
Widow Jane x Tequila Ocho Cask Finish 10 Year Bourbon
Curiosity and experimentation have been central to Brooklyn's Widow Jane Distillery since its inception. This New York distillery recognizes the importance of tradition in producing American bourbon. However, it also embraces innovation, constantly pushing boundaries to create delicious spirits, as evidenced by its limited-release Widow Jane x Tequila Ocho Cask Finish Bourbon.
The product begins with Widow Jane's flagship 10-year-old bourbon and a mashbill of 70% proprietary heirloom corn, 20% rye, and 10% malted barley that's partnered with limestone-rich water, similar to that found in Kentucky. The water comes from Rosendale in upstate New York, 100 miles north of Brooklyn, home of the Widow Jane mine. After the whiskey ages for 10 years in charred, new oak, it is finished in casks borrowed from Tequila Ocho, one of Mexico's leading craft tequila producers.
This is the third time Widow Jane and Tequila Ocho have teamed up. However, during the two previous encounters, Tequila Ocho was finishing its spirits in Widow Jane's bourbon barrels. This time, Tequila Ocho has allowed Widow Jane to borrow its seasoned casks to finish the bourbon for eight months.
The sweet earthiness of the agave softens the naturally intense Widow Jane's palate. It adds freshness to the whiskey's toasty vanilla, dark chocolate, and pecan pie flavors. Bottled at 91 proof, the $75 bourbon reveals the agave barrel's influence with notes of citrus and crushed stone minerality, lending energy and brightness to the finish.
Bulleit Bourbon Mesquite Smoked Malt Kentucky Straight Bourbon
There are bourbon purists, and then there are bourbon lovers who will try anything, as long as it's good. Earlier this year, Bulleit debuted its Mesquite Smoked Malt Kentucky Straight Bourbon, offering adventurous drinkers a unique option. The limited-release whiskey is the latest addition to the respected producer's portfolio.
Although the producer is known for its spicy, earthy whiskies that typically have a high-rye mashbill, this one is different. In crafting the limited release, the distillery used an experimental mashbill of 30% mesquite smoked malt, 65% corn, and 5% standard malt. The toastiness comes from the production process, in which barley malt is slowly smoked over mesquite wood — it's not a flavor extract. As such, it doesn't come across as overpowering or unbalanced. Instead, its aromas and flavors reflect the sweetness of barrel aging.
The aromas impart the nostalgia of sitting around a campfire or at Texas barbecue cookouts with mesquite wood in the smoker. The smokiness is intriguing, harmonizing with the other components of the whiskey. After distillation, Bulliet ages the bourbon for six years, lending caramel, cinnamon, and roasted apple flavors to the whiskey's smoky, malty, creamy palate. The 93 proof, $49.99 whiskey would be a welcome addition to any summer barbecue, pairing well with smoked brisket, pork shoulder, and the classic sides that belong at every BBQ.
Buffalo Trace Distillery Single Oak Barrel 80 Rye Bourbon
Buffalo Trace Distillery began an experimental project in 1999 to understand how the oak affects the character of the bourbon. The distillery did this by isolating various types of American oak, chosen for their origin and growth rings. They cut the trees in half to find out how various sections may affect bourbon. The oak staves were also seasoned and charred differently.
The project started with 192 distinct bourbons featuring rye or wheat-based mashbill, resulting in more than 1,396 flavor combinations. From taste tests and reviews, Buffalo Trace settled on what would become a new, permanent part of its whiskey portfolio: Single Oak Barrel 80 Rye Bourbon.
The process was long and complex, delivering a bourbon that is equally so. While available only in 375-milliliter bottles, its overall quality far overdelivers for the $75 price point. The selection includes a rye bourbon base from 12-month seasoned staves made from the bottom half of the tree. The 8-year-old whiskey entered the barrel at 125 proof.
Tasting the spirit, I was struck by the inviting sweetness. Flavors of brûléed sugar, toasted vanilla, and butterscotch mingled with the spiciness of rye, dried citrus peel, and warm baking spice. There is a mouth-coating unctuousness with seemingly never-ending silkiness.
Green River Distillery Select Toasted Double Oak Bourbon
Certain connotations come to mind when you hear the words toasted double oaked in relation to bourbon. You may likely think this is a whiskey that is going to be robust, smoky, and yes, oaky. Kentucky's Green River Distillery delivers every bit of the expectation with its Distillery Select Toasted Double Oaked 8-year-old bourbon. It is the oldest expression to date from Green River, a company with a history going back to 1885.
Its production begins with the distillery's bourbon mashbill of 70% corn, 21% rye, and 9% malted barley. Green River ages the whiskey for eight years in the distillery's clay tile rickhouses. For this release, the producer hand-selected 13 barrels from its Warehouse B, a location where summer temperatures regularly exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit. After the initial aging, the whiskey finishes for an additional six months in lightly charred, medium-toast American oak barrels, bringing the whiskey's sugars and spices to the forefront.
The resulting bourbon is caramelized, thick, and indulgent. Layers of toasted cedar, nutmeg, and cinnamon leap from the glass, mingling with spiced chai, toffee, raisin, maple, chocolate, and vanilla. While there is sweetness and spice, an earthy tobacco and smoky oak also linger, grounding the palate and providing balance to the 115.1 proof bourbon. The product is released in 375-milliliter bottles, and it will be available for $49.99 to consumers in limited quantities at the Owensboro distillery on June 20th and the Louisville tasting room on June 26.
Old Forester President's Choice 2026 Bourbon
Old Forester fans likely got very excited recently as the distillery announced the release of the 2026 President's Choice Bourbon. The Kentucky Straight bourbon is an annual label from the distillery that showcases its finest, rarest, and most distinct bourbon. The whiskey's inspiration came from the single-barrel expressions that former Old Forester president George Garvin Brown II offered to guests in 1964. The hand-selected, single-barrel offering includes barrels aged from seven to nine years, with proofs ranging from 110 to 125.
Although the alcohol content was not listed on the sample I received, my training tells me it was on the higher end. Still, once I allowed the heat of the alcohol to dissipate a bit by letting the whiskey time to breathe, a beautiful aroma of caramel apple, milk chocolate, and allspice appeared, leading to a palate of blackberry preserves, dark chocolate, and caramel. It is approachable and familiar, while maintaining intrigue and interest from the first sip to the last.
When tasting Old Forester's President's Choice, it is easy to see why the brand keeps the bourbon in its annual release rotation. Old Forester is now offering the $225 bourbon through the distillery and its website with shipping to select states, including Kentucky, Nebraska, and North Dakota.
Maker's Mark Private Selection Yam Jam by Kelsey Plum
I am often wary of products that tout celebrity collaborations. I find they are often more of a marketing ploy, with said celebrity having little involvement in the production of the actual product they are promoting. Considering this, I was pleasantly surprised by the collaboration between Maker's Mark and WNBA All-Star Kelsey Plum in their recently released Private Selection Yam Jam by Kelsey Plum limited-edition bourbon.
The Los Angeles Sparks guard and Olympic gold medalist traveled to Star Hill Farm to work with Maker's Mark to create the latest edition to its private selection program that allows visitors to create signature bourbon labels by customizing the finish. The duo set out to create a bourbon with the precision and attention to detail that Plum delivers nightly on the court.
Bottled at 111.3 proof, the whiskey finishes with 10 types of barrel staves, imparting a variety of toasty, spicy, oaky flavors. The taste is bold and intense. However, there is balance, showing that precision and refinement. Notes of toasted vanilla, rum raisin, and caramelized brown sugar mingle with roasted nuts and crushed pepper. The texture is thick, with mouth-coating viscosity.
Woodford Reserve Distillery Series — Cabernet Sauvignon Barrel Finish
Woodford Reserve embarks on a new journey this year with its first Cabernet Sauvignon Barrel Finish Bourbon. The limited-release expression takes fully matured Woodford Reserve bourbon and finishes it in French oak that previously aged cabernet sauvignon wine. A part of the producer's Distillery Series, the whiskey isn't the first wine barrel-finished product. Woodford has crafted experimental releases finished in chardonnay, pinot noir, and tawny Port barrels. However, this is the first to use cabernet sauvignon. And I am hoping it is not the last.
Although the distillery does not share how long the bourbon aged in wine barrels, the bourbon's fruitiness suggests it was likely aged for several months. Bottled at 90.4 proof and available for $65 (for a 375-milliliter bottle), the whiskey shows Woodford's classic sweetness, layering creamy vanilla, caramel, maple syrup, and cinnamon, with dark red fruit notes of blackberries, cherries, and plums. These flavors mingle with earthy wild herbs and tobacco, imparting a savoriness to the whiskey's sweetness. It's a bourbon to pair with a grilled rib-eye steak dinner.
The Harlem Hellfighters from Old Hillside Bourbon Company
Lovers of whiskey with history and heritage should give The Harlem Hellfighters Bourbon from Old Hillside a try. The Harlem Hellfighters were among the few African American U.S. infantry units to fight in World War I. This group of men became the 369th Infantry Regiment in 1913. In a time of heightened racial discrimination, they were assigned to fight with Allied French forces to avoid having the men join white American soldiers.
As a black-owned company, Old Hillside pays homage to veterans with its robust bourbon named in honor of the soldiers. The 112 proof whiskey carries a 7-year statement. It matures for 191 days in French oak — a nod to the length of time the infantry spent fighting in France. The non-chilled bourbon is filtered and blends 60% Kentucky bourbon with 40% Indiana rye.
The first dominant quality in the whiskey is the oak spice. Bold notes of nutmeg and cinnamon meld with toasted cedar, vanilla, crème brûlée, caramel, and black fruits. The finish is short, although enjoyable, with a bit of peppery earthiness, showing the rye's influence. With a suggested retail price of $110, the limited-edition whiskey is pricey. However, the smooth qualities and history behind the bottle make this one worth trying in 2026.
Methdology
In recommending the best bourbons of the year so far, I drew upon my knowledge, training, and expertise as a Certified Sommelier and bourbon lover with over 20 years of experience in the spirits industry. After taste-testing a few dozen releases so far this year, I narrowed the list down to 12 bourbons based on the character and quality of each, while also considering the story and innovation of each bottle. I included the price of each bottle purely for reference.