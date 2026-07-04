12 Best Bourbons Of 2026, So Far

We are just over halfway through 2026, and America's bourbon producers have been hard at work releasing a plethora of new limited and permanent additions to their portfolios. Bourbon is a distinct American product, as declared by Congress in 1964. While producers worldwide can craft corn-based whiskey, bourbon's country of origin matters. The U.S. is the only place that can do so and call it bourbon.

Historically, Kentucky is the hub of bourbon production and home to some of the finest whiskey producers in the country. This is partly due to the limestone that Kentucky water goes through before it's used to cut the whiskey. With mineral-rich water, a temperate climate, and fertile soils, the area is home to over 95% of the bourbon produced in the country.

Still, Kentucky is not the only place that makes bourbon. There are craft producers and high-volume distillers throughout the country aging bourbon in charred, new oak barrels, including a few of the options featured in this review. As a bourbon aficionado and certified wine expert with years of experience in the spirit industry, I chose these labels as they were the best ones I sampled this year. On the heels of National Bourbon Day and looking forward to America's 250th birthday on July 4th, here are 12 of the best bourbons of 2026.