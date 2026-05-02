Review: Buffalo Trace's Pricey Weller Spelt Wheat Bourbon Is Money Well Spent

Whiskey distillers typically use three grains in the production of bourbon: a minimum 51% corn, with rye and malted barley. W.L. Weller takes a different approach. It produces wheated bourbon, or bourbon that contains a high percentage of wheat instead of rye in its mash bill. A part of Kentucky's Buffalo Trace Distilleries portfolio, the original wheated bourbon honors the late William Larue Weller, a forward-thinking distiller born in 1825. His bourbon swapped the typical rye for wheat, creating a unique flavor with a supple palate. Today, Weller is one of the best bourbon brands on the market.

In 2023, Buffalo Trace Distilleries launched Daniel Weller, an experimental bourbon brand in honor of William Larue Weller's grandfather. The 12-year wheated bourbon release included the ancient emmer wheat in the mash bill, changing the overall profile of the whiskey. In March 2026, Buffalo Trace Distilleries announced a new, pricey, limited-release selection under the brand, Buffalo Trace Daniel Weller Spelt Wheat bourbon.

Now you may be asking: What is spelt? It's an ancient, artisan grain dating back 12,000 years to the Neolithic period, according to research. It is often used to make beer, bread, and baked goods, and is commonly found in Central Europe. As such, brewers and bakers typically use spelt in their products today, but whiskey producers don't. Which is likely why Weller opted to include it in the 10-year, 94-proof, experimental release.

To see if the new $550 whiskey is worth the investment, we did a taste test. Here are the results.