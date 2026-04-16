Eagle Rare 30 Is (Sadly) Worth Its Massive Price Tag
The newest addition to the Eagle Rare family is also the oldest with Eagle Rare 30. Part of the brand's "ultra aged" experimentation, this represents a true leap in the industry. Previously, the brand's oldest whiskey was the Eagle Rare 25, which, as the name suggests, was aged for 25 years.
The brand explains the Eagle Rare 30, aged for 30 years, is a "study in patience and precision" attempting to "challenge long-held assumptions around aging and maturation in America." During a preview tasting, the team explained they looked to Scotch for inspiration about what is possible for the future of aged bourbons. The end result is a masterclass in thoughtful, dedicated aging, pushing beyond the bounds of what you expect from something ultra aged.
Why Eagle Rare 30 costs so much and how to get it
The warehouse Eagle Rare 30 was aged in takes notes from the climates in countries like Japan, Scotland, and Ireland, which are known for older aged whiskies than their American counterparts. Master distiller Harlen Wheatley explains that the carefully tended warehouse was able to mimic those conditions more closely than the typical Kentucky climate, which can cause the negative aspects of aged whiskey, such as astringency or being overly dry.
Eagle Rare 30 is a 101-proof bourbon, sold in a 750-milliliter bottle. It comes with a suggested retail price of $12,500 per bottle. The first batch will be auctioned off at Bonhams in two collections: a full Eagle Rare portfolio and a single bottle, both of which include a guided tasting experience at the distillery.
How Eagle Rare 30 tastes, looks, and smells
The deep amber liquor opens with notes of soft caramel, oak, brown sugar, and honey. The flavor of Eagle Rare 30 doubles down on that oak, with a lovely spice and touches of sweet caramel.
The finish on Eagle Rare 30 is refined and velvety smooth, with a lingering spice on the lips thanks to being 101 proof. The oak continues to push through with a smokiness reminiscent of tobacco, as well as a subtle sweetness.
You should try Eagle Rare 30 ... if you can find it
If you're able to capture one of these bottles, it's more than worth the astronomical price tag. Eagle Rare 30 pushes the boundaries of American bourbon far beyond what is normal for the industry.
It will, however, be quite hard to get your hands on a bottle — or even a pour — of this sure-to-be-coveted liquid. After the auctions, a limited quantity of Eagle Rare 30 will be distributed to select retailers, bars, and restaurants. For true bourbon enthusiasts, the chase (and cost) will be worth the experience of sipping such a refined, rare whiskey.