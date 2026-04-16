Eagle Rare 30 Is (Sadly) Worth Its Massive Price Tag

The newest addition to the Eagle Rare family is also the oldest with Eagle Rare 30. Part of the brand's "ultra aged" experimentation, this represents a true leap in the industry. Previously, the brand's oldest whiskey was the Eagle Rare 25, which, as the name suggests, was aged for 25 years.

The brand explains the Eagle Rare 30, aged for 30 years, is a "study in patience and precision" attempting to "challenge long-held assumptions around aging and maturation in America." During a preview tasting, the team explained they looked to Scotch for inspiration about what is possible for the future of aged bourbons. The end result is a masterclass in thoughtful, dedicated aging, pushing beyond the bounds of what you expect from something ultra aged.