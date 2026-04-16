Buffalo Trace's Single Oak Experiment Is A Big Win For Whiskey Lovers' Wallets

One of its most interesting experiments to date, the Buffalo Trace Single Oak goes all the way back to 1999 and one tree. Initially, 96 white oak trees growing in the Ozarks were selected based on factors like the number of rings per inch. Then, the trees were segmented into top and bottom, with each half making a barrel. In total, the project produced 192 whiskeys for fans to taste.

Now that the whiskey is officially joining the permanent lineup, Buffalo Trace gave me a bottle of the Single Oak project barrel 80, which is (like all the Single Oak whiskeys) a rye. This was the winning barrel, selected by discerning whiskey lovers in 2011.