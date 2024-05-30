Here's What Makes Buffalo Trace's Bourbon Barrels Unique

Few spirits are more quintessentially American than bourbon. The corn-based whiskey traces back to the origins of the U.S. itself, and — by law — necessitates production in one of the 50 states too. It's a popular spirit style, with over 700 operating distilleries. Yet there is one brand that stands out, both in its bourbon's flavor and history: Buffalo Trace.

In fact, the distillery is a National Historic Landmark due to its status as the oldest continuously operating liquor production facility in the U.S., as well as remarkable preservation of 19th-century equipment. Such a legacy, as well as an outstanding ensemble of releases like the highly-rated Pappy Van Winkle, makes this distillery one of the most venerated producers worldwide.

To craft such renowned bourbons, the distillery's attention to detail extends to its barrels, too. The brand only uses newly charred wood aged for six months before holding any liquor. It's made of a white oak composition, with exemplars going through incredible scrutiny prior to use. Buffalo Trace's selectivity regarding their barrels leads to such delicious tasting bottles.