Country of origin labeling became mandatory on all international products entering the United States in 2009. The goal was to ensure American consumers knew where the products they were buying came from, enabling shoppers to make informed buying decisions. These products include everything from Mexican avocados to French wine to pasta from Italy, with the latter thankfully safe from recent U.S. tariffs. However, does the location a product comes from actually matter?

Yes, the place where a food or drink product comes from highly impacts the final flavor profile. The French call it terroir. It is the combination of the natural environment, including the amount of sunshine a piece of land receives throughout the year, the soils, the temperature swings throughout the day, the slope of the land where a product grows, and the rainfall throughout the year. These elements contribute to the taste, aroma, and texture of the final product, whether it be a glass of wine, a fresh vegetable, free-range eggs, or steak from grass-fed cows.

Beyond terroir, the location that products age, whether it be in wine caves, cheese cellars, or barrel rooms, will contribute to a product's character. Then there is the influence of the human factors, with grower practices and generations of history contributing to the final product's taste. To guarantee the authenticity of various products, regional and national regulations govern their production, further ensuring their quality. This is specifically true with the 10 items featured. Each is distinct thanks to their production location.